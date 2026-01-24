Teens facing adversity help give discarded dogs a second chance

Riley was a good boy.

The rusty-brown pit bull mix learned avidly alongside teenaged handlers in courses which empower young people who have committed criminal offenses by enlisting them to train shelter dogs for adoption.

Northern Illinois University Professor Keri Burchfield has helped grow this Safe Humane Chicago program for nearly a decade, expanding west from Chicago into Kane and, most recently, DeKalb counties.

“Some of these animals never make it out of the shelter, and you feel like you’re literally working to save lives,” Burchfield said. “I knew Riley for almost three years before he was euthanized because, sadly, no one came to adopt him. Having that outcome makes you wonder: ‘What more can I do? How else can I reach people?’ ”

Burchfield, who teaches in NIU’s Department of Criminology and Sociology, has sought to answer these questions by pairing two often-stigmatized populations — troubled teens incarcerated by youth services and larger dogs abandoned at overcrowded shelters. Bigger breeds face disproportionately long stays relative to other adoptable animals.

Many of the young men in the program lack positive experiences with animals, and most have witnessed dog fighting or other animal abuse, possibly participating in both. Safe Humane Chicago’s Lifetime Bonds program, helps change that relationship with these young men and dogs starting from square one.

Participating agencies include Illinois Youth Services in Chicago and St. Charles, the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago and DeKalb High School as well as regional shelters like the Animal Care League in Oak Park, Chicago Animal Care and Control, Naperville Area Humane Society, and Tails Humane Society in DeKalb.

Young people enrolling in Lifetime Bonds explore weekly topics with a curriculum tying canine behavior and training to broader themes of animal oppression and human connection. They journal in workbooks, create adoption flyers for their chosen dogs, and learn skills and tricks with these shelter pups to perform in a graduation show at the end of the 10-week program.

“The dogs are in jail just like us,” a participant observed.

“We have a lot in common with the dogs,” someone else commented.

Exposure to the dogs and positive-reinforcement training yields truly uplifting results.

Those taking part in Lifetime Bonds have been less likely to return to criminal conduct than general-population peers. Graduates repeat keywords like “calm,” “happy” and “patience.”

“It was like therapy,” as one teen put it.

And, in the words of another: “It helps me forget I’m locked up.”

Beyond these mutual benefits of spending time with their furry charges, participants leave the program and ultimately re-enter their neighborhoods equipped with new skills and a cause to carry on.

“You can’t help animals without helping people,” Burchfield said. “If you learn how to empathize and show compassion to another being and you get that in return, it carries across to other species.”

Burchfield’s broader body of work reflects how the treatment of domesticated and wild animals alike illustrates human values.

“Animal crime looks a lot like other types of community violence and shares similar correlates like poverty and lack of resources,” she said. “It’s not just a pathology. It’s not a characteristic of a single bad person. It’s representative of a larger belief that animals are disposable and exploitable.”

At the Illinois Youth Center in St. Charles, participants work closely with adult volunteers, learning to bond with, socialize and train shelter dogs, saving their lives and helping them be more adoptable.

At the Kane County Jail, inmates also participate in a 10-week program to help socialize and train shelter dogs from Aurora Animal Control.

Burchfield’s early research helped inspire a special-topics course, Animals and Society, which has since become a permanent part of NIU’s sociology curriculum. Undergraduates can uncover the history of how animals have been culturally commoditized as pets, labor or food — and confront their own complicity.

For more information on Lifetime Bonds or Safe Humane Chicago visit safehumanechicago.org