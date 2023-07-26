‘The Bricks’ showcases Cherry Valley’s business landscape, potential

Combining cozy, rustic, eclectic and elegant, The Bricks retail and event venue is the most intriguing recent business development in downtown Cherry Valley.

Located in the former Acme Screw and Die complex on East State and Walnut streets, The Bricks honors the village’s past while giving the community fresh retail options with an eye to the future.

Retail space at The Bricks is currently home to five businesses: Savvy Event Co., Citrine Creative Beauty Company, Kaci Lynn Photography, Cafe Amore and Aggie’s Uncluttered Closet, with a sixth opening soon.

Beth Schroeder, owner of The Bricks, said three retail spaces remain available to lease, including a restaurant with a rooftop deck. The Bricks event venue is a separate 6,000-square-foot building that has a catering kitchen, sound system and dance floor.

“The southeast corner of The Bricks originally housed a gas station from 1918 but now two businesses occupy the space,” said Schroeder. “The Bricks’ main buildings date back to the 1900s and were used for industrial enterprises. We purchased the complex at the beginning of 2021 and began demolition shortly after with our grand opening in July of 2022.”

Schroeder and her daughter, Tori, venue manager at The Bricks, took special care to preserve the buildings’ history during the renovation process.

“We saved much of the original wood from the buildings, had it milled, and used it around the perimeter of the event space,” Tori said.

Beth personally worked to restore the beams in the event space and built the metal planters that grace the restaurant’s rooftop deck.

Both mother and daughter used reclaimed wood as a feature around the restroom mirrors and to build a sliding door in the event space.

“Tori and I went to the Restore and purchased all the crystal chandeliers for the event venue. We cleaned them, upcycled them with fresh paint, and spent many hours on ladders hanging them up,” Beth said.

The Schroeders’ female leadership provides a example for their retail tenants who are all young women business owners.

Beth takes a nurturing open-door approach with her tenants and celebrates their successes with them.

“I love hearing about the daily business wins of my operators,” she said. “I’m excited to see their establishments grow and flourish because their accomplishments and advances benefit The Bricks and the community.”

Winnebago County Board member Kevin McCarthy, who represents District 11 which includes Cherry Valley, is a big supporter.

“The Bricks is a wonderful addition to the vibrant business environment in the Village of Cherry Valley,” he said. “The downtown area has numerous businesses that support one another and all contribute to the economic success and development of southeastern Winnebago County.”

McCarthy sees proximity as a major economic driver for the village. “Cherry Valley Township is a desirable location for business establishment and growth as it’s close to Rockford and just off of I-90, I-39, and Route 20.”

Business growth at The Bricks is also on Tori’s agenda.

“For the immediate future, I’d love to see our restaurant space occupied and for the event venue to have three bookings every week,” she said.

“I’d love to see more people coming to Cherry Valley and enjoying all the businesses in our town,” Beth said. “I don’t think the community outside of Cherry Valley knows about all the different offerings and opportunities we have.

“Purchasing and renovating The Bricks has been a labor of love for my husband and our family,” she added. “We didn’t want to see the buildings torn down because this is part of Cherry Valley’s history that can now contribute to its future.”