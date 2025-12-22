Theater group brings new life to historic former Elks Lodge

A nearly 100-year-old building in downtown Elgin, mostly vacant since the early 2000s, has been reborn as The Lodge Performing Arts Center.

Located at 18 Villa Court, the renovated structure — built in 1927 — served as the Elgin Elks Club Lodge for decades. It was purchased in late 2023 by Mary Alice Benoit, founder and producer of point2point productions, an adult division (ages 18 and up) of youth theater group Schaumburg On Stage.

Benoit, also executive director of Schaumburg On Stage, was seeking a permanent home for point2point after producing shows on a rental basis at various area high schools and other locations. She became interested in Elgin as a possible landing spot in 2018 after booking some shows at the Elgin Art Showcase and subsequently learned that the former Elks Lodge was up for sale.

“The Elks left in the ’70s, and then there was different ownership through the years,” Benoit said. “When we bought it, it had been underutilized for 15 years and was in a considerable state of disrepair.”

Under the name of MTK Properties, Benoit and her husband, Mike, bought the three-story property for approximately $600,000 and then embarked on a two-year, $2.6 million renovation project, aided by Tax Increment Funding of $634,000 and private donations.

Benoit said the renovated work includes an elevator tower, a state-of-the-art sound and lighting system, fully retractable theater seats (allowing for an open floor when needed) accommodating 138 patrons on the main floor, a large dressing room area, two spaces for set building, a music rehearsal room and a reception room that features a vintage Steinway piano and a working fireplace.

“We wanted to keep the historic feel to the building,” she said. “It’s modernized, but still looking much like it did 100 years ago.”

In addition, a lower-level space is being rented by the City of Elgin, in order to operate the Elgin Art Showcase there.

“It’s a community arts space subsidized by the city — a great public/private partnership, a win-win,” Benoit said. “We want to be part of downtown and help to attract businesses and people to the area and make entertainment continuously available. I love downtown Elgin and their enthusiasm for the arts. The City of Elgin is very welcoming and a delight to work with.”

Looking ahead, a second renovation phase includes preliminary plans to expand a one-story addition, built in the 1950s.

“We’d be adding on to the ’50s addition, which would accommodate 300 patrons,” Benoit said.

Though Benoit said The Lodge Performing Arts Center had a “soft opening” in May, offering a total of seven performances to date, the venue officially opened with a ribbon-cutting and open house celebration on Dec. 12. The event attracted a mix of city officials, contractors and members of the Lodge Foundation Board.

That was followed by the First Annual Lodge Foundation Holiday Magic Weekend, a fundraising event held Dec. 13 and 14.

“It went well,” Benoit said. “We had about 105 guests, and it was very fruitful. It will help with the Lodge and a scholarship program to help pay for scholarships for young people — writers and directors — to help produce new, original works. We want to continue to create more art, and increase the diversity of our performances — different pieces on different ethnicities.”

point2point production’s first major production since opening The Lodge — “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” a musical — will be held at The Hemmens Cultural Center at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 11. The show will feature point2point actors, performing in collaboration with a 35-member choir and 35 members of the Elgin Symphony Orchestra.

Otherwise, Benoit said The Lodge will likely begin offering shows on-site in April.

“No shows yet, but we hope we have repurposed this building to be a vital part of the community for another 100 years,” she said.