Triple H BBQ wins Throwdown title

Triple H BBQ earned the Central Illinois Throwdown Master Series Grand Champion title July 14 in Eureka, edging out Heavy Smoke BBQ 690.7540-689.6228. Michigan Outlaws finished third.

Triple H finished fifth in the Master Series: Chicken category; 11th in the Master Series: Pork Ribs category; third in the Master Series: Pork category; and fourth in the Master Series: Brisket category.

Heavy Smoke BBQ finished fourth in the Master Series: Chicken category; 12th in the Master Series: Pork Ribs category; first in the Master Series: Pork category; and eighth in the Master Series: Brisket category.

Michigan Outlaws finished second in the Master Series: Chicken category; fifth in the Master Series: Pork Ribs category; ninth in the Master Series: Pork category; and seventh in the Master Series: Brisket category.

DB BBQ finished first in the Master Series: Chicken category, while Michigan Outlaws was second and Up from the Pits BBQ was third.

In the Master Series: Pork Ribs category, Chasin Chicken BBQ finished first, while The BBQ Maestros, LLC finished second and DB BBQ finished third.

Heavy Smoke BBQ finished first in the Master Series: Pork category, while Rusty Pig BBQ was second and Triple H BBQ was third.

In the Master Series: Brisket category, Awesome Racks Cookin Crew finished first with a perfect score of 180.000, while Chasin Chicken BBQ was second and We Will Rock Que was third.

In the Turkey Smoke Series, Blowing Smoke BBQ finished first, while Rusty Pig BBQ was second and Up from the Pits BBQ finished third.

In the Backyard Series: Backyard Chicken category, Loose Cannon BBQ finished first, while Must B Smokin’ Somethin’ BBQ Team finished second and Furlongs Smoke & Seafood placed third.

Rudes BBQ won the Backyard Series: Backyard Ribs category, while Furlongs Smoke & Seafood finished second and 309 BBQ finished third.

In the Ancillary: Dessert category, Triple H BBQ finished tied for first with DB BBQ with perfect 180.000 scores, while Must B Smokin’ Somethin’ BBQ Team finished third.