Venezuelan refugees deal with ICE raids

September was a rollercoaster for Venezuelan refugees who were granted Temporary Protected Status, a temporary legal immigration status that allowed them to live, work and travel in United States.

The second Trump administration has been trying to end those legal protections since January. TPS Alliance advocacy group sued to preserve them. A Supreme Court ruling in May allowed the Department of Homeland Security to end protections refugees who arrived between March 2021 and August 2023, even while the case was being litigated. In early September, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem moved to officially end protections for refugees who arrived before March 8, 2021.

Over the next few weeks, a series of legal back and forth saw all Venezuelan refugees getting their protections back, the Trump administration appealing and the Supreme Court putting that decision on hold, putting them back in the legal limbo until the Ninth District Court of Appeals rules on the appeal.

Meanwhile, the federal government launched “Operation Midway Blitz” to increase immigration enforcement. On the morning of Oct. 1, federal agents raided an apartment building on South Shore that, according to media reports, was home to many Venezuelan immigrants. While the official reason was to investigate the presence of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan gang, federal authorities haven’t provided any evidence to back up that claim.

Chronicle Media interviewed Ana Gil Gracia, head of the Illinois Venezuelan Alliance, on Sept. 22, before the Supreme Court’s latest ruling and the South Shore raid. At the time, she said that, given recent history of Supreme Court decisions, she wasn’t optimistic about the outcome — and she said that the ICE enforcement made Venezuelan immigrants of all statuses leery.

TSP provides temporary legal status for refugees and asylum-seekers fleeing countries experiencing war, natural disasters and other conditions that make it unsafe for them to return. Venezuela has been struggling economically, and President Nicholas Maduro’s government continues to persecute political opponents.

In late September, the United Nations Human Rights Council’s independent fact-finding mission to Venezuela released a report finding that the country’s national guard used live ammunition during anti-government protests July 29-30, 2024, killing 12 people. It also found that five people who were detained during 2024 and 2025 died in state custody due to deliberate negligence, and that there was a pattern of detaining opposition activists without warrants and on fabricated charges.

“Detentions in 2025 continued against opposition members or those perceived as such, just like in 2024, with arrests carried out without legal basis or judicial warrants, frequently by masked individuals without official identification,” Francisco Cox, the fact-finding mission expert, said in the official statement. “Criminal cases continue to be fabricated, and the principles of a fair trial are gravely violated with total impunity and the complicity of the judiciary,”

Under the Biden administration, Department of Homeland Security gave the designation to Venezuelan refugees who were in the United States on March 8, 2021. Refugees who arrived after that date weren’t eligible, and DHS gave a second designation for refugees who were in United States between then and July 30, 2023.

The first designation was originally set to expire on Sept. 10, 2025, while the second was set to expire on April 10, 2025. Anyone who stayed in the country since getting the first designation could apply for a second designation.

On Jan. 10, during the final weeks of the Biden Administration then-Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas extended the second destination by 18 months. But, a few weeks later, the newly sworn-in Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem revoked the extension. TPS Alliance sued, and U.S. District Judge Edward Chen placed an injunction freezing the order, only for the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the order to take effect while litigation continued.

On Sept. 3, Noem announced that she wouldn’t extend the 2021 designation. On Sept. 5, Chen ruled on the case, finding that Noem’s termination of the 2023 extension was unlawful. After some legal back and forth, 2021 TPS holders were allowed to re-register, extending their work authorization until early next October.

At the time, Jessica Bansal, one of the attorneys for TPS Alliance lawsuit, said that the decision “affirms that … the administration’s actions are not only wrong, they are illegal.”

“Since taking office, the Trump administration has been systematically de-documenting lawful immigrants, spreading fear and chaos by stripping people of their immigration status and work authorization in unprecedented ways and on little to no notice,” she said.

DHS appealed Chen’s ruling and asked the Supreme Court to pause his order until the appeal is decided. The court granted the request on Oct. 3. In a public statement issued the same day, TPS Alliance warned about the immediate danger to immigrants that, they said, followed all the proper steps to live and work legally.

“Today’s ruling leaves 350,000 Venezuelans (nationwide) at risk of detention and deportation immediately, and an additional 250,000 Venezuelans at risk of detention and deportation on Nov. 7, when their TPS will expire,” it stated.

According to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Venezuelan TPS holders who had work authorization as of Feb. 5 will be able to keep working until Oct. 6, 2026. The 2021 TPS holders would see their status expire on Nov. 7, 2025.

In the interview less than two weeks before the Supreme Court decision, Gil Garcia said that she didn’t hold out any hope.

“The only thing we can do at this point is pray to God,” she said. “Waiting is the worst feelings right now, because we’re waiting without hope.”

Gil Garcia reiterated the point she made in previous interviews with Chronicle Media — the refugees can’t come back to their native country and, since Venezuela doesn’t have diplomatic relations with United States, they have no way to obtain visas to travel to a third country.

She said that she was worried that some refugees would try to stay under the radar without legal status — which Gil Garcia said she doesn’t want to happen, since it would leave them vulnerable to crime and exploitation.

Gil Garcia said that increased ICE activity has intensified fears among Venezuelans. Her organization got reports that people are being detained not just in Chicago, but in DuPage and Kane countries, and legal status doesn’t always offer any protection.

“They’re taking citizens, they’re taking people with TPS, they’re taking asylum-seekers, they’re taking people with refugee status,” Gil Garcia said, adding that the fact that some legal immigrants were later released doesn’t excuse the fact that “due process is being violated, the rights of people are being violated.”

Many parents are keeping kids out of school, and there have been situations where families struggle to keep a roof over their heads because one of the parents got deported. Gil Garcia said that Venezuelan Illinois Alliance has been trying to set up food deliveries and programming for kids.

“Right now, they don’t want to go out, they didn’t,” she said. “They don’t let kids play outside.”

Gil Garcia said that, even though she is a naturalized U.S citizen, she’s been avoiding areas with reported ICE activity. And when she recently went “close to Canada” for a weekend, she felt dread as she headed home.

“And I said to myself, ‘this is not fair, this is so unjust,’ because I don’t have to fear my own country, and I feel like this is my country. I lived in this country more than I lived in Venezuela,” she said. “Why should I be afraid of what happens to me in the border? I paid my taxes. I never had anything with the police … But it doesn’t matter.”