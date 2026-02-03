Vintage railcar from defunct commuter line to make final stop in Villa Park

The Village of Villa Park is working with Illinois Prairie Path, labor unions and two railroad museums to give new life to a piece of west suburban transit history.

The Chicago Aurora and Elgin Railroad was an electrically powered interurban rail line that connected much of west suburban Kane, DuPage and Cook counties to the Loop. Passenger service operated between 1902 and 1957, and freight service ended two years later. Most of the railroad’s right of way, including the portion that went through Villa Park, was converted into the Illinois Prairie Path walking and biking trail.

Now, Villa Park plans to bring one of the old CA&E railcars, known as Car 321, to the former train station near the intersection of Ardmore Avenue and Central Boulevard. Union laborers would restore the exterior to its original condition and rehab that interior so it can be used to host community events. The village plans to build a short stub track to mount the railcar on, and a shed to protect it from the elements.

Village officials believe that the railcar would be an asset for Villa Park, drawing visitors from across the Chicago area, creating a public gathering space everyone can use, and connecting locals to Villa Park history the way a sign or a plaque can’t. Car 321 will arrive at the old Ardmore station this spring, and much of the work is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

As the name suggests, CA&E used to have two main branches — one that began in Elgin and one that began in Aurora — that joined together in Wheaton and continued to Forest Park. The trains then used the ‘L’ tracks to reach downtown Chicago. The railroad had a turbulent history — several branches came and went, and it survived multiple bankruptcies and changes in ownership. Ultimately, the interstate highway expansion and the boom in car ownership proved to be the final nail in the coffin. The passenger operations ended abruptly at noon on July 3, 1957.

CA&E had two stations in Villa Park — one at Villa Avenue and one at Ardmore Avenue. The station buildings survive as homes to the Villa Park Historical Society Museum and Villa Park Chamber of Commerce, respectively.

Village president Kevin Patrick told Chronicle Media that CA&E played an important role in Villa Park’s development. The Ovaltine factory, which operated between 1917 and 1985, was a major village employer, and the interurban railway brought workers to it and other factories that opened as Villa Park grew.

“The railway and Ovaltine helped make Villa Park possible,” Patrick said.

In many suburbs, downtowns form around train stations. Patrick said that, since Villa Park had the two CA&E stations and what is now the Union Pacific West Line Metra station, the village essentially has three downtowns. There are still plenty of commercial spaces and a few industrial buildings around the former Ardmore station.

Many of the CA&E railcars ended up in railroad museums, including in South Elgin’s Fox River Trolley Museum and Illinois Railway Museum in Union. Car 321 ended up in the Illinois Railway Museum, where it has been used for spare parts.

Ralph DiFebo is a board member of the nonprofit Illinois Prairie Path corporation, which maintains and develops the trail. He told Chronicle Media that he’s been collecting toy trains his whole life, and he long thought it would be “really neat” to have a train somewhere along the Prairie Path. So, when Fox River Trolley Museum member Eric Zabelny attended a meeting last spring, DiFebo jokingly asked if they happened to have a CA&E railcar lying around.

That offhand joke led to a conversation about who might have a CA&E railcar they would be willing to part with. Zabelny connected him with the Illinois Railway Museum.

“Everything started to mushroom from there,” DiFebo said.

He reached out to the Village of Villa Park about hosting the railcar. Patrick said that, to him, the idea made a lot of sense.

“I think Car 321 helps tell the story of innovation, and the labor and growth that went into it,” he said. “I think, unlike a sign or a plaque, it’s interactive, you can walk around it and understand it the way a textbook can’t do.”

Patrick also thinks it could draw walkers and cyclists who use the trail, which would help local businesses, and generally serve as a place to hang out for locals and visitors alike.

“I think it’s a long-term place-making investment in Villa Park,” he said. “It kind of turns it into a safe, attractive public space rather than just a display.”

DiFebo said that, for his organization, Car 321 would encourage trail users to take the path farther than they would have otherwise.

“Prairie Path is 63 miles of path,” he said. “A lot of people know the Prairie Path in their area, but they don’t know it in other areas. I think (Car 321) is going to become a go-to-spot. People are going to say, ‘let’s ride out to the car.’ And it can be a focal point for the village of Villa Park for doing (events) around the car.”

Kristin Karl, Village of Villa Park’s community and economic development analyst, said that echoed those comments, adding that she sees Car 321 as a potential local landmark.

“Maybe this is something the village will be known for — like, Villa Park has a neat train over there,” she said.

The railcar will be located east of the station building, closer to the road. The village budgeted $100,000 to rehab Car 321, build a railroad truck the car will rest on, complete with crushed gavel bed, and a covered structure with a platform. Karl and DiFebo both said that this is a ballpark figure that may need to be adjusted. Until the railcar arrives in Villa Park, they won’t have the opportunity to fully examine it and get a full sense of what they are dealing with.

“We haven’t been able to really get in there and start pulling stuff apart to see how bad it is,” DiFebo said. “From the (outside) view, it didn’t appear to be that terrible. But it’s like when you got an old house. Every time you tear something out, you find more stuff that needs to get done.”

DiFebo said that his organization plans to donate at least $20,000. The Fox River Valley Museum members, and members of Ironworkers and Carpenters labor unions volunteered their time, and DiFebo said Prairie Path volunteers agreed to pitch in.

Patrick said that he looks forward to Car 321’s arrival.

“I think this project says our history matters. I think it (shows) Villa Park as a place with deep roots, not just a pass-through suburb.”

Karl said the village is thinking about using the railcar for meet-and-greets with Santa, and working with the Villa Park Public Library, which is located near the trail. And those, she said, are just some of the uses they’ve been brainstorming.

“Right now, we have so many different ideas,” Karl said. “We’re talking about (having) library programs in there, we’re talking about meetings in there. There are so many things we can do. The possibilities are endless. Every time we talk about it, someone says — we can do that, we can do this.”