Attic fire damages Rockford home

Attic fire damages Rockford homeChronicle Media — April 3, 2026
An attic fire today damaged a vacant Rockford home.
The Rockford Fire Department was called this afternoon to 1326 Fifth St. for a report of a structure fire.
The first company found smoke coming from the attic of a two-story vacant residence.
Firefighters said the blaze was brought under control in 20 minutes, with no injuries to civilians or firefighters.
Damage was estimated at $10,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Three fire engines, an ambulance and 21 firefighters responded to the blaze.