Attic fire damages Rockford home

An attic fire today damaged a vacant Rockford home.

The Rockford Fire Department was called this afternoon to 1326 Fifth St. for a report of a structure fire.

The first company found smoke coming from the attic of a two-story vacant residence.

Firefighters said the blaze was brought under control in 20 minutes, with no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Damage was estimated at $10,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Three fire engines, an ambulance and 21 firefighters responded to the blaze.