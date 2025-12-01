Benson Stone Co. celebrates 95 years of business 

If the kitchen and hearth are the heart of a home, then Benson Stone Co. is the heartbeat of countless Rockford area households.

The family-owned company, a staple of Rockford’s business landscape, recently celebrated its 95th anniversary.

Benson’s has evolved with the times by updating its product lines to reflect trends and by focusing on customer service and satisfaction.

“Benson Stone Co. was started by my great-grandfather, Martin Benson, who came to Rockford from Indiana, where he had been a foreman in a limestone quarry plant,” said Andy Benson, president of BSC.

“Martin bought a small stone shop in 1930, then my grandfather, M. Howard, and my father, Howard D., joined the business. At that time, Benson’s specialized in all types of building stones, fireplaces and also hardscaping stone like flagstone and boulder retaining walls,” he said.

When Andy joined the business in 1981, Benson Stone Co. expanded to a storefront on East State Street and offered custom-built fireplaces.

“In winter, our outdoor hardscaping business slows down, so we brought in the fireplace division, which we still have today,” he said.

By 2001, BSC expanded again, moving all its operations into the former Rockford Standard Furniture Co. at 11th Street and Railroad Avenue in south-central Rockford.

“We got a great deal on our current building, which enabled us to expand the business and preserve a piece of Rockford’s furniture manufacturing history,” Benson said.

With a larger business space, Benson’s added indoor design elements to its product line.

“We still do custom fireplaces, outdoor lighting, barbecue grills and outdoor stone scaping, but the majority of our business now is kitchens, furniture, and flooring,” Benson said.

A visit to BSC can be a treat for the senses. The store’s main floor features seasonal gifts, home décor, the HearthRock Café, fireplaces and hardscaping materials. The second floor comprises kitchen and bath vignettes, indoor brick-and-stone displays, and flooring options, while the third and fourth floors are dedicated to furniture.

Benson’s employs three full-time interior designers, providing customers with a one-stop shop for kitchen and bath remodeling. “The design portion of our business really picked up during the pandemic because people were staying close to home and choosing to remodel their existing space rather than move,” Benson said.

“Websites like Instagram and Pinterest give people so many ideas on how they can recreate their space,” said Kim Benson, merchandise manager and Andy’s wife. “Right now, the trend is toward more natural stone and warmer wood tones to create a rustic look.”

“We just moved a year ago, and we tweaked a few things in our new kitchen,” Andy said. “We kept most of the cabinets, but we replaced the granite countertops, which had a very granular look. We tend to sell more manmade quartz and quartzite, which look marbly and not quite as busy as granite.”

One of BSC’s kitchen and bath designers, Jessica Hughes, highlighted current trends and color palettes people are choosing for kitchen and bath remodels. “Warmer tones are coming back into vogue, and we’re also seeing pops of color. People are embracing off-white and beige for cabinets, but warmer gray tones are still in the mix.”

“Currently, many people are choosing a built-in custom look for their kitchens and baths with furniture fronts for refrigerators, cabinets that come down to counters and solid surface backsplashes rather than grouted tile backsplashes,” Hughes said.

“We’re seeing many kitchens and baths that use deep blues like navy or teal and deep greens like emerald and sage as accent colors,” she said. “It’s a deliberate choice and one that makes a statement. However, the overall goal for most people is having a personal yet timeless look going forward.”

Benson Stone Co.’s future looks bright as Andy’s and Kim’s son, Paul, is working in the family business and moving into a leadership role. “We’re committed to staying current with the design trends in furniture, flooring and kitchens and baths while keeping the fantastic group of employees we have,” Andy said.

It’s a pretty good bet that Benson Stone Co. will remain a family run business, continuing to provide the Rockford area with fresh design ideas, innovative products, and satisfied customers for years to come.