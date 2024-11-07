Boylan art exhibit celebrates fashion-designing alum

Virgil Abloh’s time at Boylan Central Catholic High School in Rockford fostered the skills, talents and interests that led him to a multifaceted career in engineering, architecture, and fashion design.

The school is honoring the legacy of the late artist—who died in 2021—with an art exhibition featuring student-created projects and a mural celebrating Abloh’s style and vision.

“We usually have a thematic student art exhibition in the fall, and since the art department at Boylan is also working on a mural about Virgil’s life, we decided to connect these projects,” said Missy Minardi, Boylan art department chair. “We expect to have the mural completed by our spring art show and permanently installed at Boylan.”

The mock-up mural was a prominent feature at an Oct. 30 art show in Boylan’s library.

“The student art projects on exhibit celebrate different aspects of Virgil’s life,” Minardi said. “Approximately 50 art and engineering graphics students created original works with themes of fashion design, architecture and engineering. Students did portraits, advertising, shoe design, 3D printing and sculpture.”

“I’ve been working with Virgil’s family for a while co-designing the mural, which reflects Virgil’s life and all the things he was passionate about,” Minardi said.

“The mural features Abloh in the center, wearing a T-shirt from his Off-White fashion collection,” Minardi said. “The background displays worldwide architectural landmarks that show his impact on the fashion design industry.”

A representation of the Jefferson Street Bridge in the mural symbolizes Abloh’s Rockford roots. A Nike tennis shoe bearing Abloh’s design, a Louis Vuitton logo, a soccer ball, graffiti and a skateboard show his many projects and interests.

Abloh graduated from Boylan High School in 1998 and earned a civil engineering degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He also completed a Master’s degree in architecture from the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago.

In 2016, Abloh worked with Nike to create an athletic shoe collection celebrating 10 of the company’s most iconic shoes. Using his architectural training, Abloh created a line of streetwear in 2018, which he turned into the Milan fashion label Off-White.

He became the first African American artistic director at Louis Vuitton in Paris, where he worked as the head of men’s ready-to-wear fashion division from 2018-2021.

Abloh was named one of Time Magazine’s most influential people in the world for 2018. That same year, Abloh donated personally designed uniforms from his Off-White label to Boylan’s varsity soccer teams. In 2019, Abloh invited art and engineering graphics students to an exclusive tour of his Chicago-based Nike lab.

Abloh died from a rare form of cancer in late 2021, leaving behind his parents, sister, wife and two young children.

The exhibition means a great deal to Abloh’s father, Nee.

“It’s a great honor for us that Boylan is doing this art show in Virgil’s memory and that the mural will show his impact on the world.”

“It’s certainly emotional to see this exhibition and mural,” said Edwina Abloh, Virgil’s sister. “This carries on his legacy, and it’s inspiring to our family that so many students want to learn about my brother, his talents and how he gave back to Boylan.”

Even as a global fashion icon, Minardi said Abloh never forgot his roots

“His generosity, character, and high artistic and academic achievements exemplify Boylan High School’s motto, ‘Striving to be Saints, Scholars and Champions, she said.”

“Art is a way to leave a lasting imprint on humanity,” she added. “Virgil’s artwork keeps him alive. We’re still inspired by what he did; we look up to it, and it’s his legacy. Our students’ artwork and the mural we’re creating continue to inspire us, honor Virgil and impact future generations.”