Buckbee Street in Rockford to close

Buckbee Street in Rockford will be closed between Fourth and Fifth streets beginning Monday.

The Four Rivers Sanitation Authority will be closing Buckbee for sanitary sewer repairs. Traffic control measures will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed by the end of the day Friday, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to use caution when driving near the work zone.

If you have questions concerning the project, contact Four Rivers at 815-387-7600 between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays.