Civil War era mansion in Rockford slated for demolition

Boarded-up windows, peeling paint and crumbling architectural features stand as a sad testament to the once grand Civil War-era Briggs Mansion, one of Rockford’s oldest homes.

The 5,332-square-foot structure at 1244 East State Street, near downtown Rockford, is slated for demolition to make space for future expansion to the UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital campus.

The City of Rockford issued a demolition permit on Wednesday, April 15.

In a media statement, Travis Anderson, CEO of UW Health in Northern Illinois, said demolition of the vacant 163-year-old building could occur next month.

“We acquired the property and surrounding land last month as part of long‑term plans for expansion,” Anderson said in the statement. “The building has been vacant and deteriorating for many years, has become unsafe, and is not listed on a historical registry. The previous owners are currently working to remove select items from the property, such as the chandeliers and mantels.

“While it is unfortunate that the building cannot continue to be used, our long-term plans for growth will allow us to better serve patients and the community for generations to come.”

Two buildings on either side of the Briggs Mansion are also slated for demolition: a house at 1250 East State St. and a commercial building at 1238 East State St. The commercial building’s eastern outside wall features a mural by the Sinnissippi Audubon Society.

But local preservationists and some city officials argue that the Briggs Mansion should not be demolished due to the structure’s historical significance, its architectural details and the contributions of its former residents.

Built in 1863 by C.C. Briggs, an East Coast abolitionist and newspaper founder, Briggs established the Briggs, Spafford and Penfield bank, which later became Rockford’s Third National Bank.

The Briggs family resided in the mansion until the late 1880s when James Linnus Sherman and his family moved in and lived there until 1917. Through the years, the house was occupied by descendants of the Sherman family.

Robert and Nelly Raleigh bought the house in 2005 and renovated it into an event space for small weddings, meetings and parties. The property has been for sale since 2015 and was purchased earlier this year by UW Health SwedishAmerican for $295,000.

“With the demolition of the Chancery building, the Elks Club and now the Briggs Mansion, we keep losing our most architecturally significant buildings in Rockford,” said architect Gary Anderson, founder of Studio GWA and a historic building preservationist.

“The Briggs Mansion is one of the most beautiful Italianate-style homes built in Rockford, and tearing this down completely disrespects the character and history of this home and others like it,” he said. “We are so insensitive to the craftsmanship that went into this building and others of that era. We are erasing what these builders contributed to architecture and the development of our community.

“C.C. Briggs helped to establish a bank which was the precursor to First National Bank and our current-day Chase Bank. This is the oldest operating bank in Rockford because of Briggs.”

Anderson also highlighted the historical contributions of Briggs, a nationally known abolitionist and his family. There is strong speculation that the property may have been a stop on the Underground Railroad.

“The community may be wondering why the Briggs Mansion was on the market for over 10 years,” Anderson said, “Well, there was an ugly commercial building hiding the mansion, and limited parking hindered the size of events that could be held there.”

While the Briggs Mansion operated as an events venue approximately 15-to-20 years ago, wedding seating was limited to 80 with no on-site food service.

Rockford Ald. Mark Bonne, a member of the city’s historic preservation committee, would also like to see the mansion preserved but acknowledges roadblocks to restoring the home.

“There were serious errors made surrounding the Briggs Mansion decades ago,” Bonne

said. “The city council that allowed the mansion’s former owners to sell off parcels of the property for commercial which use contributed to the home’s current fate.

“When the commercial building to the west of the mansion was built, probably in the 1960s, the home was already a 100-year-old landmark that had never been submitted to the National Register of Historic Places. Now it’s very difficult to restore the mansion as a private residence with no front yard and the location of the home on a main Rockford thoroughfare.”

While UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital has contributed nearly 4,000 jobs to Rockford’s economy, Anderson is not convinced that the space created by demolishing the Briggs Mansion and adjacent property will be used for new hospital buildings.

“Anything that UW constructs in that space will not be subject to property taxes because the hospital is a non-profit, so that tax burden is passed on to us,” he said. “In the recent past, that area has been used as a dumping space for snow removal, creating an eyesore at East State and Ninth Streets.

“The hospital’s promise of future development doesn’t change the fact that the Briggs Mansion is an asset we have now. Redevelopment of the mansion would generate jobs and add to the economy for years to come.”

Anderson hopes the impending demolition serves as a powerful wake-up call to the Rockford area, “What are we doing by tearing down these historic buildings? We show no respect for the architectural significance of these structures. (These) buildings have become as disposable as pop cans. It’s a constant battle to recognize and realize the impact historic structures have on the architectural and social identity of a community.”