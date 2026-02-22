Colman Yards redevelopment back on track

ROCKFORD – With a new general contractor and strengthened partnerships, J. Jeffers & Co. is affirming its commitment to the $400 million Colman Yards redevelopment.

“Colman Yards represents the best of what’s possible when public and private partners come together to invest in people, place, and potential,” said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. “This is more than bricks and mortar; it’s about jobs, housing and long-term opportunity for our city and its residents.”

The next phase of work (Phase 1B) of the Colman Yards project is a $100 million investment that will deliver 150 units of multifamily housing and more than 70,000 square feet of commercial space with the rehabilitation of five buildings.

“This is a generational project for Rockford, and we remain fully committed to it,” said Josh Jeffers, founder and CEO of J. Jeffers & Co. “Our mission is rooted in revitalizing legacy communities, and Colman Yards is a testament to that vision.”

Work at the site paused in 2025 following the termination of the project’s original contractor. Since then, J. Jeffers & Co. has been working with the city and other stakeholders to transition the general contracting role to Rockford-area-based Ringland-Johnson Construction.

“We’re pleased to announce that we’re accepting subcontractor bids now, with the goal of making selections by early fall,” said Brent Johnson, CEO of Ringland-Johnson Construction. “Our team has a decades-long track record of working successfully with the area’s building trades council, and we’re ready to do it again on this meaningful project.”

Local subcontractors, specialty contractors, and suppliers can submit bid proposals for the project to Ringland-Johnson at estimating@ringland.com.

“Progress on this project has been moving all along,” said Northwestern Illinois Building Trades Council President Alan Golden. “The local unions and Ringland-Johnson, in particular, have been establishing the foundation of strong partnerships, and we’re looking forward to working together to deliver something the entire Rockford community can be really proud of.”

“I have never lost faith in this project, but my residents want and deserve to see real progress,” said Rockford Alderwoman Gabrielle Torina. “With Colman Yards advancing into a new phase of construction, we are taking a decisive step forward. I will continue to carry their voices at every stage

because they deserve a finished investment that transforms this corridor and benefits the entire city.”

Leasing is underway for commercial space. All funding commitments remain active, including state and federal grants, private equity and other project capital.

Located along Rockford’s South Main Corridor, Colman Yards will transform 26 acres of a long-vacant brownfield site into a mixed-use district. When complete, the development will include more than 970 townhomes and apartments, 110,000 square feet of commercial space, and 150,000 square feet of public open space, trails and riverfront access.

Ringland-Johnson Construction is a builder of large, complex commercial construction projects. Rockford area projects built by RJC include Hard Rock Casino Rockford, Woodward Rock Cut Campus, OSF North Tower, UW Swedish American Health Women & Children’s Tower, Rock Valley

College Downtown West Campus, Winnebago County PSB Courts Renovation, Justice Center, and the ComEd Training Center.