Community Scholarship applications available

The 2005 Community Action Scholarship applications are available through the Rockford Human Services Department.

Scholarship awards are up to $5,000 with multiple awards available.

Applicants must meet household income guidelines, reside in Winnebago or Boone County, and plan on attending a post-secondary accredited school or training program in the state in 2025.

There are no age restrictions.

The financial assistance is paid directly to the institution for direct costs of tuition and textbooks.

Applications and eligibility information are available at https://rockfordil.gov/349/Community-Action-Programs and at the Community Action Agency, 612 N. Church St., Rockford.

Completed applications and supporting documents must be received no later than 3:30 p.m. April 4.

Candidates may be contacted for an interview.

Students of all ages, races, ethnicity and abilities, and non-traditional students are encouraged to apply.

Scholarships are funded by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity through the Community Services Block Grant.