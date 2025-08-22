Composting business finds use for local food scraps one bin at a time 

When Jessie Crow Mermel and Kate Whitacre founded the worker-owned cooperative Nettle Curbside Compost last year, one of their goals was to appeal to the reluctant recycler.

“Though we are both avid composters, we know that others want to do more for the planet but are limited by space or time,” Crow Mermel said.

“We want to appeal to those reluctant recyclers by showing them the importance of composting while making the task as easy as possible,” Whitacre said.

According to the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, yearly food waste across the state accounts for 20 percent or 19 tons of the 46.5 million tons of waste sent to state landfills.

Furthermore, the 2023 Illinois Landfill Disposal Capacity Report cites Region 1 (Northwestern Illinois) landfills, including Rockford’s Winnebago, as the largest waste producers in the state. Region 1 landfills contributed 10.9 million cubic yards of garbage,

The staggering statistics reinforce Nettle Curbside Compost’s mission of: “saving food waste from the landfill and recycling it to healthy soil.”

The composting process starts with Crow Mermel and Whitacre distributing four-gallon waste bag-lined plastic food scrap collection bins to their customers.

“Once the bins are full, we collect them from our clients and leave a clean bin either once per week or once every other week, depending on their subscription,” Crow Mermel said. “We also have an option where customers can drop off their food scrap bins and replace them with clean bins.

Currently, there are eight designated bin drop-off locations around the Stateline region.

Knowing what types of food scraps to collect is crucial in the composting process.

“We have an informational sheet to guide our clients on what kinds of food scraps can be composted,” Crow Mermel said. “But anything that comes from a plant is acceptable. Raw or cooked fruits, vegetables, and grains, as well as eggshells, spoiled produce, stale bread, and spoiled rice and pasta, are safe to compost.”

She added that minimal dairy products can be composted, but the business can’t process any meat, animal fat or bones.

The subscription fees for Nettle Curbside Compost range from $9 a month for the bin drop-off plan to $29 a month for the weekly collection plan. Customers can also pause their subscriptions for vacations.

Both Crow Mermel and Whitacre thoroughly clean the food scrap bins after collection to ensure the composting process is safe and stress-free for their clients.

The most impressive part of Nettle Curbside Compost’s business is what happens to food scraps after collection.

“Our headquarters is located on 7.38 acres of property, the former site of Rockford Public Schools’ Dennis Environmental Academy,” Whitacre said.

“Food scraps, which are high in nitrogen, are placed in wire bins and combined with carbon-rich yard waste, cardboard and wood chips. Getting the correct balance of nitrogen and carbon is essential to the decomposition of our compost,” she added. “Excess or insufficient amounts of nitrogen or carbon in the compost can cause it to become too liquid or develop a bad odor.”

The site is ideal.

“The Nettle property is a beautiful place,” Whitacre said. “There’s no smell to the decomposing food scraps as we actively aerate and tend to the wire composting bins. We also have many prairie plants and sunflowers on site, which attract pollinator insects that support the monarch butterfly population.”

Once the compost is ready for use, Crow Mermel and Whitacre use it on plants around the Nettle property.

“During July 2025, we collected three tons of food scraps, which are actively becoming compost. We’re using this compost to reinvigorate the soil, which had degraded over the years,” Crow Mermel said.

“While we’re currently amending the grounds with compost, in the future, we hope to offer this locally sourced product to our current clients. Beyond that, we would like to grow the business enough to provide compost for the greater Rockford area,” she said.

In addition to their current services, Nettle Curbside Compost has hosted community events like a pumpkin smash after Halloween and a summer solstice yoga class.

“We have received processed Christmas trees from Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful, which we add to the wire compost bins. Recently, we hosted a community clean-up day to benefit the Rockford Park District’s Dennis Woods, which are adjacent to our property,” Crow Mermel said.

“We picked up trash and removed invasive plant species from the woods. We envision more community-engaged events where people can connect with each other and the Earth.”

Another unique part of Nettle Curbside Compost’s business is their event composting service.

“If an organization is hosting a business event with food, we can provide bins for organic waste and separate bins for Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) certified paper waste like plates, napkins and cutlery,” Crow Mermel said.

“We have also done event composting for graduation parties, weddings and bar mitzvahs. Our presence at these events raises awareness of and interest in the benefits of composting.”

Reinvesting in the Earth, being mindful stewards of natural resources, and recognizing the positive environmental effects of composting are all the motivation Crow Mermel and Whitacre need to promote the mission of their business.

“In our current times, it’s easy to feel dragged down by world events and even watching the local news,” Whitacre said. “But composting is a simple thing everyone can do that fosters collective action, shows reciprocity to the Earth and brings hope to our community.”