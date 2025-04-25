Death of a pope, and a friend

Rev. Ricardo Hernandez shared the sorrow felt by millions of Roman Catholics following Monday’s death of Pope Francis.

However, the Rockford priest is also mourning the loss of the man he called a friend.

“I feel terribly sad and sorry that Pope Francis has died because he was more than a spiritual leader to me, he was also my close friend,” Hernandez, parochial vicar of Rockford’s St. Bernadette Catholic Church, told Chronicle Media.

Hernandez’s Rockford-to-Rome connection with the pope began during the coronavirus pandemic. At the height of COVID-19 in 2020, Hernandez was one of only three priests ministering to patients at Rockford’s three hospitals.

“We were the only people who could see patients besides the doctors and nurses,” he said. “No family members could visit their loved ones because COVID-19 was so severe and contagious.

“I would make video calls from the hospitals so the sick, regardless of their religious beliefs, could see their families. Patients of all religions, non-Catholic Christians, Muslims and Jews asked me to bless and anoint them because they feared for their lives.”

As Hernandez ministered to the hospitalized, he urged his many Facebook followers to pray for the sick.

“A monsignor in Rome and Facebook friend of mine told Pope Francis about my work with COVID-19 patients,” Hernandez said. “Shortly after, I was invited to meet with the Holy Father at his private residence, Casa Santa Marta in Vatican City.”

Hernandez recalls his first meeting with the pontiff vividly.

“I arrived at the residence after an 18-hour flight and layover,” he said. “I was exhausted and needed a shower, but since it was dinnertime, I lined up for the buffet in the dining room. I sensed someone was behind me, and when I turned around, guess who it was? The pope.

“I almost had a heart attack! All the fatigue, back pain, and hunger from traveling disappeared. Then the Holy Father asked me in Spanish, ‘Are you Ricardo, the priest taking care of COVID patients in America?’ I answered, ‘Yes, I am.’ Then he welcomed me and made me feel right at home.”

That initial meeting, Hernandez said, provided a small glimpse into Pope Francis’ core values of unselfishness, approachability, unparalleled concern for others and kindness.

“When I told Pope Francis about ministering to COVID patients in Rockford, I could see deep, deep concern and compassion in his face,” Hernandez said. “He truly took on the burdens of others in the person of Christ.”

Post-pandemic, Hernandez remained friends with Pope Francis through visits to Casa Santa Marta and correspondence. At one point, a family tragedy prompted Hernandez to write to the pontiff.

“My brother Anthony in Mexico died by suicide,” he said. “I wrote to the Holy Father to help with my grief and to ask him to pray for our family.

“A few months later, I received a most comforting, heartfelt letter from Pope Francis, which showed his care for others.”

Earlier this year, Hernandez received a package from the Vatican.

“The Holy Father sent me an Apostolic Blessing, a rosary, a cross, a pen, a medal and a signed zucchetto (a skullcap worn by the pope) as gifts for the 25th anniversary of my ordination,” he said. “I was so excited to get these things for my anniversary.

“This is another example of how kind, humble and approachable Pope Francis was.”

Knowing Pope Francis personally has left an indelible mark on Hernandez’s life.

“For a man who was extremely busy and elderly, with important people wanting to speak with him, Pope Francis always had time for me, a nobody,” he said. “I am trying to follow the Holy Father’s example: acting unselfishly, showing kindness, compassion and welcoming others. I think that is Pope Francis’ greatest legacy.”

Bishop David Malloy, leader of the 11-county Rockford Diocese, also offered a perspective on the passing of the Church’s spiritual leader.

“Pope Francis, by living and preaching simply, sought to remind the world of the love of God and the love we must have for each other,” Malloy said in a statement. “He sought to raise up the plight of the poor and of refugees and immigrants, especially those fleeing violence and oppression.”

Malloy also recognized the pope’s commitment to protecting the Earth and human life.

“Pope Francis reminded the world of the goodness and sacredness of creation and the environment,” he said. “But he also reminded us that the human person is the highest good of creation and that we are the special recipients of God’s love.

“For that reason, he was a tireless witness to the right to life of the child in the womb and of those close to death. He emphasized the gift of gender given to every person as part of creation, and its link to the family.”

Malloy also challenged the faithful to take an unfiltered view of the pope’s service.

“During his pontificate, many sought to label the pontiff in political terms as liberal or conservative. But because he fulfilled his papal calling as a witness to faith, those who sought to impose political categories upon his pontificate have been disappointed.

“In reality, Pope Francis was liberal with his love for God and conservative in keeping the teachings of the faith constant and consistent with the teachings of Jesus Himself. His life and vocation have been a lesson to the world in this moment and will be a cause for reflection for years to come.”

The Rockford diocese includes Winnebago, McHenry, DeKalb and Kane counties.