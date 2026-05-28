Decades after interments, Civil War veterans’ misidentifications corrected

A 21-gun military salute preceded the removal of the burial headstone belonging to, but incorrectly marking the grave of, John B. Muller of El Paso, at Glendale Cemetery in Washington on Wednesday, May 20.

John B. Muller was interred in Evergreen Cemetery in El Paso in 1904, but through a bureaucratic mix-up the gravestone of the Hanover, Germany, native who served in the 39th Illinois Infantry from 1861-1863, was mistakenly installed at the Washington burial site of another John Muller who served in the Civil War.

The John Muller of Washington was born in 1838 in France and settled in Washington in 1868 after serving in the 3rd Illinois Calvary from 1861-1862. He was buried at Glendale Cemetery in 1926, with his relatives apparently none the wiser about the headstone snafu for decades afterwards. Recently, historians and relatives interceded to rectify the mix-up and bring closure to descendants of the Washington John Muller.

“The fact that there was a mix-up with the headstone was not a mystery, but nothing was ever done. It had kind of fallen off my radar a little,” said John Stromberger, a Washington historian and descendant of the Washington John Muller. “I had a chance meeting in Springfield with a military historian, Chuck Stanley, who was aware of the mix-up with the headstone. He had tried to address the mix-up in the past but hadn’t gotten anywhere.”

Stromberger, who in 2025 published a book on Washington history to coincide with the 200th anniversary of its founding, set out to document his relationship to John Muller and how the gravestone came to its improper final destination. He learned that the mix-up apparently originated through incorrect military records submitted around 1935 by a Charles Herndon, described by Stromberger as a Macomb-based military commander who made it his personal project to visit rural county cemeteries and submit applications for headstones to mark neglected gravesites of Illinois Civil War veterans. The application for John Muller of Glendale Cemetery apparently mistakenly contained the military record of John B. Muller of El Paso, leading to the marker mix-up.

Armed with this information Stromberger contacted the National Cemetery Association, which oversees burials of veterans through the Veterans Administration. He received permission to unite the headstone with its rightful owner in the El Paso cemetery, located 26 miles to the east along Illinois Route 24 in adjacent Woodford County, and install a new one for the Washington John Muller.

Stromberger then structured an informational PDF file which he sent to Washington and El Paso city leaders, along with veterans’ organizations and historical societies in both communities. He also copied Tazewell County Clerk John Ackerman on his proposal to relocate the stone. The idea was met with resounding approval from all parties, with Ackerman himself leading the ceremony preceding the marker’s removal.

“For 20 years the families have been asking for this issue to be rectified,” Ackerman. said “We’re honoring two Civil War veterans who served their country honorably and defended their nation in numerous battles. We’re making sure that they are both properly honored. Thanks to the efforts of Woodford County Coroner Tim Ruestman, a new military headstone for John Muller of Washington will be installed in a couple of months. MasterCraft Memorials of Morton stepped up and said they would be happy to provide their services. It was a large group effort of a number of people.”

The excavation of John B. Muller’s headstone, performed by Wilbert Mortuary personnel with the aid of shovels and a backhoe, was witnessed by around a hundred people including relatives of John Muller of Washington, two busloads of elementary school students, a military color guard, various citizens and a cadre of Patriot Guard riders. Around a half-dozen Patriot Guard riders accompanied the headstone in a procession to El Paso’s Evergreen Cemetery, where it was immediately installed at its proper location after 122 years.

Also present for the marker removal was Chuck Stanley, a 39th Illinois Infantry Division historian from Ottawa, who had known about the headstone mix-up for years before learning from Stromberger that descendants of the Washington Muller were making efforts to have the mix-up corrected. “Within a few weeks of our meeting at a historical society dinner, it was done,” Stanley said of the years-long process of seeking government acknowledgement of the mix-up and receiving permission to conduct the headstone switcheroo. “I was amazed.”

DeAnn Heck, who is superintendent of the El Paso School District and Stromberger’s first cousin, said John Muller of Washington was her grandfather three times removed.

“I think John (Muller) would be very humbled by all of this, knowing my family as far back as I do. My grandmother would be humbled and honored, and her siblings as well,” she said, while posing for photos next to John Muller’s grave with fellow descendants Joyce Ann Hightower of Bloomington, Wes Keller of East Peoria and Drew Keller of Lexington.

“I am very grateful to my cousin John (Stromberger) for doing all of this work,” Heck added.

Missing the festivities was Stromberger, who was busy grading student final papers for his job with the Eureka School District, where he has been an educator for the past 34 years.

“From everything I’ve heard it went very well. They’ve already ordered a new stone for the John Muller in Glendale Cemetery (there apparently was no grave marker purchased by relatives for the Washington Muller in 1926),” he said.

In addition to Stromberger and Heck, John Muller was also a relative of John Blumenshine, who served as Washington mayor during the 1960s, according to Stromberger and Heck.