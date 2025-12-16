Dentist, vets group lauded for ‘service above self”

In 1971, the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois created the Excalibur Award to recognize individuals who exemplify excellence in community service.

In 1979, the Excelsior Award was created to recognize organizations that do the same.

On Thursday, the latest individual and organization honored for exemplifying the ethos of “service above self” were announced at the foundation’s annual banquet at Prairie Street Brewing Co. in Rockford.

Dr. Cyrus Oates, owner of Oates Dental, was celebrated for his four decades of service and commitment to improving health and education in the region.

Oates, the 14-person selection committee said, “has transformed dental health, equity, and opportunity in Rockford through compassion, innovation, and service.”

“Beginning in 1981 with a single-room practice during an economic downturn, he built Oates Dental into a thriving community institution while remaining focused on those most in need,” the selection committee added. “In 2005, he launched a mobile dental program that now serves 12,000 Rockford Public Schools students annually, and in 2024, he founded 205 DDS — a 6,000-square-foot nonprofit clinic ensuring every child has a dental home.”

Oates’ service population includes veterans, incarcerated individuals and families through initiatives like the Illinois Mission of Mercy.

Oates, 72, was understated in his response to the recognition in comments to WTVO Channel 17, saying, “I was pleasantly surprised because it’s so nice to be appreciated for the efforts that you made.”

“You don’t do them for appreciation, but every now and then, it’s nice to know that you’re being recognized by the community for the work that you’ve done,” he added.

The Excelsior Award for service organizations went to VetsRoll. According to the Community Foundation, VetsRoll was founded in 2010 by Mark and John Finnegan, along with Darlene Finnegan.

The group provides America’s most-senior veterans and “Rosie the Riveters” all-expenses-paid journeys “of healing and celebration” to Washington D.C.

VetsRoll takes 220 veterans and 180 assistants on 11 charter buses each May for the trip with stops at museums, memorials and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington National Cemetery. Veterans are given hundreds of cards written by families, friends and students at an emotional mail-call event.

VetsRoll has grown into a 100-percent volunteer-driven organization that has served nearly 2,900 “Veterans and Rosies” from 38 states.

The Community Foundation also honored leaders and organizations from four counties with Community Champion Awards.

Capt. Alex Yanez accepted the Winnebago County Community Champion Award for the Salvation Army.

Other county honorees were Chris Kuberski of Highland Community College in Stephenson County, Larry Ubben of Mr. Morris Jamboree in Ogle County, and Senior Connections in Boone County.

President and co-founder of VetsRoll, Mark Finnegan, said he was honored just to be mentioned in the same breath as the other local organizations present Thursday night.

“That was enough right there,” Finnegan told WTVO Channel 17. “Whether it was win, place or show, just to be here tonight … You listen to (the other finalists’) biographies and what they’re doing in this community, I almost gotta question if I should be up on this stage.”

The other Excalibur and Excelsior Award finalists were: