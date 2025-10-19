Dog rescued from burning Rockford home

A dog was saved Saturday from a burning Rockford residence.

A Rockford Fire Department spokesman said the blaze broke out shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday at 841 Haskell Ave. The fire caused an estimated $35,000 damage to the residence.

One firefighter was injured in the incident and taken to a local hospital. No civilian injuries were reported.

Twenty-four firefighters and four engines tackled the blaze.

Brett Beaman, district chief of the Fire Department’s C Shift, said that firefighters arrived at the Haskell Avenue home to find smoke coming from the second and third floors.

A neighbor told firefighters that there was a dog in the residence.

“Companies searched the residence and were able to successfully rescue the dog,” Beaman said in a report on the incident.

He said the fire was controlled within 31 minutes of firefighters arriving on the scene.

The American Red Cross was contacted for the displacement of one individual, Beaman said.

The district chief said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation.