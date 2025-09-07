Film debut at fundraiser reinforces suicide prevention efforts 

A suicide prevention group’s film premiere this month will focus on how to be a light in someone’s darkness.

The production, the highlight of the ninth annual Shatter Our Silence fundraising dinner, will also help reinforce the overall mission of the northern Illinois-based organization.

It will be presented at a Sept. 18 fundraiser at Rockford’s Prairie Street Brewhouse. The dinner is SOS’s only fundraising event and is always held in September, which is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month.

This is the second year that SOS has debuted a film, a move that emphasizes the urgency for community education on the public health issue.

“Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for young adults. In the past two decades, the suicide rate has increased dramatically nationwide,” said SOS founder Kevin Polky, a licensed clinical social worker with more than 30 years of experience in the counseling field. “The films are current and impactful as they feature young adults in our community who have struggled with substance use, mental health issues and suicidal tendencies.

“However, these films also tell the stories of how these young adults gained hope, perseverance and triumph over addiction and suicide.”

According to the SOS website, the organization has worked with Rock Valley College, Rockford University, Judson College, Highland Community College, Aurora University, Illinois State University, Graceland University and Northern Indiana University.

Representatives have also given talks at more than 30 school districts in Illinois and Wisconsin, providing education to elementary, middle and high school students, staff and parents.

“Our non-profit exists to raise awareness and educate youth and young adults, their significant others and the professionals who work with them on the factors that lead to young adult suicide,” said Polky.

“My goal is to never say ‘no’ to any group that wants us to speak at a school assembly, parent group, youth organization, business gathering or educational workshop,” he said. “The funds raised from our annual dinner allow SOS to continue its outreach in our community.”

A 2024 film featured firsthand accounts of at-risk young adults who turned their lives around through their involvement with SOS. This year’s film focuses on how family and friends have positively influenced the lives of struggling young adults.

“The film explores how significant support people have been a light in the darkness for young adults dealing with mental illness,” Polky said. “The young adults in this film almost died by suicide, but the intervention by loved ones helped them heal and come out of the darkness.”

Beyond sharing their journeys of struggle, the films’ storytellers viewed the projects as a way of giving back to the community.

“Both films are very relatable to our local youth, serve to further the mission of SOS and provide a tangible way for those who have experienced darkness to make a difference in the lives of others,” Polky said.

The films were produced by Lonnie Iske, owner of Vixen Productions in Rockford.

Polky sees the films as an additional tool SOS can bring into its community outreach.

“Producing these films showcases one of several ways SOS uses funds raised from our annual dinner,” he said. “We are integrating both films into SOS youth assemblies, professional workshops and presentations we give both locally and nationally.”

“Our hope is that the films touch those struggling in darkness, and lead them toward the light of wellness,” Polky added. “Additionally, we hope that the films are a blueprint of how each person can be a light for someone who’s in the darkness. The impact of one person’s light in the life of another strengthens and heals our entire community.”

For information on how to support SOS, visit www.shatteroursilence.org.