Fire displaces nine Rockford residents

A Rockford house fire Saturday night displaced nine individuals.

Fire crews were called to 2012 Hulin St. at 11 p.m. Saturday to find heavy smoke coming from the residence.

An attack line was deployed and crews located the fire in the basement.

All tenants of the residence had safely evacuates before fire crews arrived, according to District Chief Brett Beaman.

He said the fire was brought under control within 25 minutes.

Twenty-four firefighters responded to the incident and battled extreme wind and cold temperatures, Beaman said.

No firefighters or civilians were injured in the incident.

Loss was estimated at $75,000.

The American Red Cross was called for the displacement of three adults and six children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.