Forging shop evacuated after gas leak

A Rockford forging shop was evacuated this afternoon after a gas leak was discovered.

Rockford fire personnel evacuated Rockford Drop Forge, 2011 10th Ave., after finding what they described as a “significant leak.”

The Fire Department was called to the area of Ninth Street and 18th Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. for a report of an odor of gas.

Crews said they found a strong odor of natural gas when they arrived. Fire crews said they found a large gas main with a leak.

Nicor was called the scene while firefighters evacuated and isolated the area, ensuring a safe zone around the building.

Rockford Drop Forge has industrial furnaces in operation, firefighters noted.

No civilians or firefighters were injured in the incident.

After several hours, Nicor was able to shut off the gas without incident, firefighters said.