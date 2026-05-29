Four charged in Rockford arson

Four Rockford residents have been charged in connection with a residential structure fire.

Stephanie Hart, 36, Cierra Smith, 37, Tearra Smith, 38, and Jewell Shanice McDonald, 34, all face arson charges for the May 20 fire at 1325 Andrews St.

As of press time, Hart was the only one of the four individuals in custody. Arrest warrants have been secured for the other three individuals.

At 4:40 p.m. May 20, Rockford firefighters encountered heavy smoke and fire emitting from the front of the building at 1325 Andrews. Bystanders reported that adults and multiple children resided in the home, and none were visible outside upon fire crews’ arrival.

Upon entering near the home, crews heard a scream from within the structure and began an interior search. During the search, one firefighter sustained second-degree burns in multiple locations and fell through the second-floor stairs as they gave way.

The injured firefighter was transported to an area hospital and is now home. He is expected to make a full recovery.

No individuals were located inside. However, crews discovered a large deceased canine, which was believed to have caused the earlier sounds.

Two adults, two children and an infant escaped from the rear of the structure prior to firefighters’ arrival.

Firefighters conducted an origin-and-cause investigation, including witness interviews. The fire was determined to be arson.

The investigation revealed that a group of individuals approached the home and intentionally set fire to the front of the residence. Flames ultimately spread to the interior of the house.

On May 22, Hart was arrested in connecting with the incident. The three other individuals remain at large.

Investigators are reviewing information regarding an additional adult suspect believed to have been present.

All four individuals face charges of property arson, residential arson, five counts of aggravated arson, aggravated arson resulting in injury to a firefighter, and aggravated animal cruelty for the death of the canine.

Fire officials said they were grateful for the assistance of the Rockford Police Department and Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.