’Four F’s’ fuel coach in cancer fight 

Among challenges Carl Armato faced in high school sports and college basketball, none has proven as aggressive or daunting as the cancer diagnosis he received in 2022.

Armato, a star athlete at Rockford’s Boylan Central Catholic High School and a standout on the 1984 Northern Illinois University men’s basketball team, credits the “Four F’s” for his success on the court and in the medical fight of his life.

Armato’s dedicated work ethic became his life’s theme, “Faith, Family, Friends and Fitness.”

Each aspect of the Four F’s is apparent whether Armato is fighting for a win on the court or fighting a terminal disease.

“During my time at Boylan, playing baseball and basketball, and throughout my basketball career at NIU, I always tried to work hard and give all I could in every practice and game I played,” he said.

Armato’s NIU coach, John McDougal, the winningest basketball coach in school history, led Armato and the 1982 team to the NCAA Tournament, the school’s first appearance.

McDougal praised Armato’s drive and enthusiasm in a local newspaper article.

“He is all over you for the full 40 minutes,” McDougal said. “I have not had many players who have given me more out of a game than Carl.”

“Due to a strong family history of colon cancer, I was getting screened every five years once I turned 40,” Armato said. “In late April of 2022, just 14 months after a routine colonoscopy, I started getting symptoms, which I discussed with my primary care doctor, who ordered another colonoscopy.”

After the follow-up colonoscopy, Armato received grave news from his physician.

“The doctor came in and said, ‘Carl, we found a mass, a tumor. You have cancer.”

“Naturally, I was shocked, I didn’t know what to think,” he said. “Because this colonoscopy was months after I started having symptoms, the cancer had grown.”

After a biopsy and scan of his chest, pelvis and abdomen, Armato’s oncologist, Nameer Mardini, found a suspicious shadow.

“Dr. Mardini was my mother’s physician when she had bone cancer, so I was familiar with him. At first, there wasn’t a lot of concern about this shadow, but after meeting with Dr. Julia Berian, a colorectal surgeon with UW Health in Madison, my prognosis changed again,” he said.

“After reviewing my scan and researching my family’s medical history, Dr. Berian called me and asked, ‘Can you be up here in Madison within the next couple of days? You have kidney cancer, and time is of the essence’,” Armato said.

“At that point, I knew my life was on hold. The doctors had found a golf ball-sized tumor on one of my adrenal glands in addition to the tumor in my colon. Only about 5 percent of people with cancer have two unrelated cancers at the same time. That’s what I was facing, lucky me.”

Armato’s double diagnosis in the fall of 2022 made scheduling surgery challenging as his doctors wanted to remove both tumors in a single operation.

“At first, my surgery was planned for the end of January 2023, but the colon cancer was so aggressive that Dr. Berian wanted to move up that date,” he said.

Right before Thanksgiving, Armato learned that Berian and urologist Tudor Borza were available to perform his surgery on Dec. 23, 2022.

After a nine-hour surgery that removed one kidney, a portion of his colon, and 40 lymph nodes, seven of which were cancerous, Armato’s only focus was healing and rest.

“After the operation, I learned that my cancer diagnosis had progressed from Stage 2 to Stage 3, due to the number of lymph nodes that were infected,” he said.

Armato was discharged from the hospital after three days, due in part to his lifelong commitment to healthy living and fitness.

“My lifestyle, always trying to eat right, not smoking, rarely drinking and being physically fit, helped tremendously as I was recovering from the surgery,” Armato said.

“The love, support, and prayers of my wife, kids and family were a major factor in helping me heal, along with visits, texts, and phone calls from friends near and far,” he said.

“I know my religious faith grew tremendously during this time,” Armato said. “Experiencing this health crisis slowed me down and deepened my prayer life.

“My world had come to a standstill, but God was with me every step of the way. I was grateful for his guidance, my skilled doctors and all the people who were praying for me. Throughout this time, I was humbled, yet uplifted and reassured.”

Even with a successful surgical outcome, Armato had challenges ahead as he faced intensive chemotherapy.

“Though I was in good post-operative physical shape, the effects of chemo ravage your body, causing you to lose weight,” he said. “Because I didn’t have much extra weight or body fat, I started losing muscle tone, becoming violently ill and weak during chemotherapy.”

Armato, who stands 6-feet, 1-inch tall and normally weighs around 187 pounds, saw his weight plummet to 140 pounds.

“That third round of chemo in January of 2023 dropped me to my knees,” Armato said. “I was so sick and weak that my mom flew back from Florida to be my caregiver. My wife was working full time and taking care of our four children, so this was the best option for our family.”

Gradually, Armato began tolerating small meals and started basic exercises to regain his strength.

“While I was staying with my mom and recovering, she fell and had to stay overnight in the hospital,” he said.

“Once again, I thanked God that my mom’s fall wasn’t serious, and that she wasn’t alone when it happened. We were both worried about each other, but we were there to support each other, too.”

Armato accompanied his mother back to Florida in February and took advantage of the warm weather to build his stamina.

“Dr. Mardini suggested daily walks, increasing the distance each day,” he said. “I swam every day, which was great exercise and easy on my body. Being outside in the sun helped increase my vitamin D levels, which boosted my energy.”

These days, Armato has returned to his six-day-a-week post-surgery workout schedule, continues working for Rockford Public Schools, and enjoys coaching local youth who want to improve their basketball skills. The life lessons he learned as a basketball standout, and his commitment to the Four F’s, keep Armato’s future looking bright.

“Difficult and challenging situations in your life build your mind,” he said. “When I was diagnosed with cancer, I had to have a positive mental attitude, what my coaches called PMA. Having that framework of faith, family, friends and fitness, along with a positive outlook, I believe, helped me survive cancer.”