Garage damaged in Rockford fire

A Rockford garage and adjacent fence were damaged in a fire Friday evening.

The detached, single-vehicle garage at 1723 Ohio Parkway sustained damage in the blaze, which started at 11:04 p.m. Friday.

Rockford firefighters said the fire extended to a neighbor’s fence. Firefighters said they brought the blaze under control within 15 minutes of their arrival.

No injuries to civilians or fire service personnel were reported.

Three engines and 21 firefighters responded to the scene within three minutes of the call.

Damage was estimated at $13,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.