Healing Hearts 815: Building hope for youth after loss  

Elizabeth Hand will never forget Aug. 1, 1988.

Just weeks before starting her junior year at Boylan Catholic High School in Rockford, Hand’s older sister and only sibling, Renee, was killed in a single-vehicle car accident.

Despite an outpouring of love and support from her family and friends, Hand remembers struggling with overwhelming sadness following her sister’s death.

“Once school started again, I attended a grief support group at Boylan during my junior and senior years,” she said. “My sister died eight days before my 16th birthday. I could have turned to many negative outlets, but that group protected me. I had a place to go where others understood what I was feeling.”

The tragedy Hand experienced as a teen now serves as the mission of Healing Hearts 815, a grief support group for adolescents she organized in 2021.

“During the COVID-19 lockdown, I started researching grief support groups for teens, but couldn’t find anything locally. Melinda Hagerman, a funeral director from Fitzgerald Funeral Home, helped me in starting Healing Hearts,” she said.

Healing Hearts 815 is a nondenominational group geared for middle through high school-aged students that meets monthly at Holy Family Catholic Church. Hand, an instructional coach with the Rockford Public Schools, facilitates the meetings and plans activities to help members cope with grief stemming from the death of a loved one.

“With grief comes complex emotions, and these kids are struggling with serious questions,” Hand said. “They want to know: ‘Do I have permission to be happy? Is it OK to laugh and be joyful? Am I supposed to be sad all the time? How long am I supposed to be sad? Am I supposed to be crying all the time?’ We talk about how everyone’s journey through grief is different. It’s a path with many twists and turns.”

“At our meetings, we try to acknowledge and address the grief process in many different ways. We have worked on grief journals, made art projects and have even played a game called Healing Hearts,” Hand said. “The game is like Candyland, but each card has a prompt about dealing with grief that group members answer and discuss.”

“Last month, we talked about feelings, colors, and activities that we associate with the person we’ve lost,” she said. “The group then painted flower pots with those memories and planted flowers to honor their loved one. We have also had guest speakers come to the group, and twice a year, we take field trips to play mini golf or go bowling and have pizza.”

At another meeting, Hand used festive elements of the Mexican holiday, Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead), to help the group celebrate the lives of their deceased loved ones. The group also has a Thanksgiving celebration and a Christmas gift exchange.

“I try to mix up the group’s activities, so meetings have both lighthearted topics and more serious discussions,” she said.

“Kids are often the forgotten ones when there is a death in the family,” she said. “If a mom or dad passes away, the focus is on the surviving spouse. If someone loses a child, the focus is on the parents.

“We think kids are resilient and they’ll be fine, but we need to remember that they are mourning, too, and they need to process their grief as well.”

Hand showed a video at a recent meeting that underscored the necessity of allowing young people to grieve.

“I think the kids were moved by the main idea, which was … the more we talk about loved ones we’ve lost, the easier it is to process grief … but the less we talk about them, the harder it is to journey through that grief.’

“After the video, one of the group members said, ‘I can now talk about my parents who died because of the support I get from this group.’”

For information, visit Healing Hearts 815 on Facebook.