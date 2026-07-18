Homeless man charged in Rockford homicide

A homeless man has been charged in connection with a Rockford murder.

Synakhone “Sid” Pannha, 46, has been charged with killing a man July 10.

At 5:20 a.m. July 10, police responded to the 700 block of Seventh Avenue for a welfare check on an individual lying in the bushes near a residence.

When officers arrrived, they located a dead 43-year-old man, later identified as Nathanael Fansler.

The Winnebago County coroner determined that Fansler died from a gunshot wound.

Rockford detectives investigated and identified Pannha as a suspect.

After reviewing the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the charge of first-degree murder. On Thursday, Pannha was located in Milwaukee and taken into custody. He is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail.

Rockford police said as with any and all investigations, there may be additional charges and arrests.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartent or on X @RockfordPD.

To submit an anonymous tip, text RPDTIP and your information to 847411, use the Rockford PD App or call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.