Juvenile arrested in Rockford arson

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a fire that destroyed a commercial storage building in Rockford.

The Rockford Fire Department’s arson investigators have made one arrest and are pursuing a second arrest in the May 3 fire that destroyed the 2,900-square-foot commercial storage building at 509 Buckbee St.

Following the fire, arson investigators examined origin and cause, completed witness interviews and pursued leads, ultimately identifying multiple suspects.

Findings of the investigation were presented to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office, which approved charges resulting in one arrest, with a second arrest pending.

Because the suspects are juveniles, no additional information was released.

Rockford Fire Department officials said they remain committed to protecting the community and holding those responsible for arson accountable.

Anyone with information related to the incident should contact the Rockford Fire Department at 779-348-7172 or Rockford Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.