Lane closures planned on Kilburn Avenue in Rockford

Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, the outer northbound and southbound Lanes of Kilburn Avenue in Rockford will be closed to traffic from Bruce Street to Fairview Avenue.

Traffic will be directed into the inner lanes for the duration of the closure. Business and residential access within the designated area will remain open.

Work is expected to be completed by Thursday, weather permitting.

Drivers are reminded to obey work zone speed limits and to stay alert for workers when driving through the construction zone.

The closure is to accommodate lead service line replacements being completed on Kilburn.

If water is shut off for repairs, residents in the area will be notified through information hung on their front door.