Lane reductions on Whitman in Rockford

Both eastbound and westbound traffic on Whitman Street from Ridge Avenue to Winnebago Street in Rockford has been reduced to one lane for Nicor Gas relocation work.

The work will be completed by March 3. Traffic-control measures are in place.

Residents have access to their homes during the lane closures and all mail service, deliveries, trash pickup and emergency services will not be interrupted.

All businesses remain open throughout construction and will be accessible.

The work is part of the Whitman Street Reconstruction Project, which is funded by Rockford’s 1 percent Infrastructure Sales Tax, along with the Water Replacement Improvement Account and the Four Rivers Sanitation Authority.

For questions regarding the project, contact Ryan Lundberg, project manager, at 779-348-7644.