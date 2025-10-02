Love, commitment keeps family-run orchard in business for 40 years   

A deep commitment to the community and a love of the land have kept one of Rockford’s longest-running family-owned apple orchards in business for more than 40 years.

Curran’s Orchard is enjoying a stellar season after last year’s defeat of a proposed solar farm development on property adjacent to the land.

“Building the orchard into what it is today has been a labor of love or maybe a love of labor,” said Pat Curran, owner of Curran’s Orchard. “Through the years, I have become part of the land, and the land has become part of me.

“This is the legacy I am passing down to my grandson, Patrick, who plans to take over the business when I retire.”

Curran said his commitment to the orchard has only grown stronger as he continues to oppose solar farm developers.

“Those characters down in Springfield did a stupid thing by passing a law allowing solar cells on any land that’s zoned for agriculture,” he said.

In 2024, Curran joined his rural neighbors to successfully defeat New Leaf Energy’s proposed Tate Road solar farm.

“Any farm or orchard-based business generates agri-tourism dollars for Winnebago County. People want to come out here and enjoy the countryside, the apples, our barns, the animals and outdoor activities without having to see the glare coming from a solar farm,” Curran said. “Our patrons want to enjoy a ride through rows of apples; they don’t want to be surrounded by solar cells.”

Customers can find more than apples at the orchard.

“Our Dole soft serve is a new feature for 2025, although I still can’t make a decent ice cream cone,” Curran joked. “We serve pulled pork at the food counter in our main barn, which is also our gift shop.”

The orchard’s animal corral includes pot-bellied pigs, goats, chickens, pigs and turkeys.

“People (also) love the apple slingshot, learning about our bee habitat and experiencing the straw maze, corn tunnel and hay-climbing bales,” he said.

Fruit at Curran’s includes raspberries, cherries, and 17 different kinds of apples spread across 12 acres, with 3,000 to 4,000 trees.

“What people see inside our main barn is truly the tip of the iceberg,” Curran said. “It’s labor-intensive as we do everything by hand: planting the trees, pruning, spraying, picking the apples and sorting them.”

A former aerospace engineer, Curran bought property on Rockford’s far west side and began developing the orchard in the early 1980s.

“I was selling apples from a hay wagon on the weekends to people driving along Route 70,” he said. “This was a nice diversion as my full-time job focused on calculations, simulations and mind-work. I would come out here and it was therapeutic to work with my hands.”

By 1993, Curran left the aerospace industry to focus on the orchard full time.

“It’s been a slow grinding process, but our labor of love has grown into a sustainable agribusiness tourist destination.”

Curran’s apple cider and apple cider donuts are homemade and a favorite of customers.

“This year we won third place in the state for our cider. Last year, we came in first in the state and we’ve won the national cider competition as well,” he said.

“Our cider contains no preservatives, water or sugar,” Curran said. “We test every batch for purity and use the same equipment as the Department of Agriculture.”

The crop has been strong this year.

“The 2025 apple crop has been quite bountiful,” Curran said. “Our customers have remarked that our apples taste better this year.

“I believe that’s due to a lack of rain in previous years, which has now intensified the flavor of our apples. There is a direct relationship between weather conditions and the flavor and volume of our apples.”

Curran is happy to play the role of overseer at the orchard while he transitions his grandson into the owner’s role.

“I’ve more than paid my dues and am happy to pitch in wherever I’m needed,” Curran said. “I think Patrick has some fun and exciting ideas for the future, which come from his love and commitment to the orchard.”

For information or to plan a group visit to Curran’s Orchard, go to www.curransorchard.com