Madison Street reconstruction continues

The first phase of the reconstruction of Madison Street in Rockford is ongoing.

The roadway reconstruction goes from State Street to Market Street.

Water-main replacement is ongoing through the length of the project.

Madison remains open to traffic in both directions from State to Market. Madison is closed from Market Street to Prairie Street. A detour route is provided.

Pedestrian traffic is permitted to access all businesses along the Madison Street corridor.

Motorists are reminded to be aware of construction traffic and workers through the work zone.

Access for residents, businesses, mail service, deliveries, trash pickup, and emergency vehicles will be maintained during construction. Parking on Madison has been suspended and residents are encouraged to utilize public lots or adjacent on-street parking to get to their business destination.

The project consists of roadway removal and replacement, driveway approach removal and replacement, new sidewalks and multi-use paths, curb and gutter removal and replacement, storm sewer upgrades, water main and water service replacement, sanitary sewer improvements, street lighting and traffic signal upgrades.

For questions regarding the project, contact Rick Rundblade, project manager, at (779) 348-7642.