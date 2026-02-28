Man charged in Rockford bar shooting

A Rockford man has been charged in connection with a Valentine’s Day shooting in a local bar.

Mariano Mandujano, 31, was arrested Thursday as a suspect in the Feb. 14 shooting at Golden Bar in Rockford.

Police said at 1:45 a.m. Feb. 14 they responded to the bar, located at 610 Seventh St., for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived, they were advised that several people leaving Golden Bar got into a fight and that someone may have been shot.

A short time later, a 22-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

Rockford police violent crime detectives investigated and identified Mandujano as a suspect.

After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges, and a search warrant was authorized.

During a search Thursday, detectives said they located and recovered four handguns and a shotgun.

Mandujano was taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon.

Rockford police said as with any and all investigations, there may be additional charges and arrests.