Man sought in Rockford murder

A Rockford man is being sought in connection with the shooting of two men—one fatally.

Stephen Boddie, 35, faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery in the Thursday shooting of two men in a Fourth Avenue apartment in Rockford.

Boddie was not in police custody as of press time.

At 9:40 p.m. Thursday, Rockford police responded to an apartment on the 900 block of Fourth Avenue for reports of shooting victims.

When officers arrived, they located two gunshot victims, a 19-year-old man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound and a 20-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Both men were transported to local hospitals. The 19-year-old man, Dejuante Poe, died from his injuries.

Officers were advised that there was a party at the residence when a fight broke out and shots were fired.

Rockford Violent Crime Unit detectives continued to investigate the murder and developed Boddie as a suspect. After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges against Boddie.

As with any investigation, police said, there may be additional charges and arrests.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of Boddie is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook @RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment or on X @RockfordPD.

To submit an anonymous tip, text “RPDTIP” and your information to 847411, get the Rockford PD app or call Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.