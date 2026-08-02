McNamara praised in wake of resignation announcement

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara stunned the local political and municipal scene with a surprise announcement that he would resign his office later this month.

Speaking at a July 27 press conference, McNamara said he was leaving to become CEO of the Illinois Municipal League, a nonprofit, non-political association representing nearly 1,300 municipalities across the state.

McNamara, 43, has been Rockford mayor since 2017 and is currently in his third term. He also served as an alderman for four years.

“Making this decision was incredibly difficult because I truly love being your mayor,” McNamara wrote in a Facebook post. “When I took office in 2017, crime was rising, our streets were crumbling, property values were declining, taxes seemed to climb year after year, and perhaps most concerning of all, we had lost confidence in ourselves.

“We had gone from being a city built by doers—a city that wrote its own story—to one that allowed others to define it for us. But together, we changed that. Our greatest accomplishment of the last nine years hasn’t been a new road, a building, a budget, or a program. It’s that Rockford believes in itself again.”

The Rockford City Council will select a mayor from its members to serve from Sept. 1 until the spring election on April 6, 2027. A new mayor would then finish out McNamara’s term, scheduled to run through May 7, 2029.

“I was very surprised … but I am happy for Tom and his new opportunity with the Illinois Municipal League,” said Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli. “At the same time, I’m sad to see him leave office because we have enjoyed a great, collaborative working relationship on several initiatives that benefit Rockford.”

In recent years, McNamara and Chiarelli have worked together to establish a Behavioral Health Advisory Group, a Youth Leadership Council, several local and regional infrastructure investments, and to advance ongoing economic development.

“Mayor McNamara’s legacy is the quest he has had to keep Rockford and Winnebago County thriving,” Chiarelli said. “During the mayor’s tenure, we have seen the development of the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center, expansion of the Chicago Rockford International Airport and the grand opening of the Hard Rock Casino Rockford.”

Fifth Ward Alderman Gabrielle Torina said she wasn’t prepared for McNamara’s resignation.

“I was definitely shocked when I heard the news, but I was proud of him. I know how difficult public service can be, and I understand and applaud Mayor McNamara’s decision to choose the best path for himself and his family,” she said.

“Many times, I have seen the mayor choosing to serve others and put Rockford first,” she said. “The dedication he has shown as mayor will continue in his new position, where he can advocate for municipalities at a higher level.”

Torina, who has worked closely with McNamara on the redevelopment of the former Barber Colman factory, says the project would not have begun without the McNamara’s advocacy.

“Tom was passionate about starting this project and repurposing one of Rockford’s historic factories,” she said. “There were challenges but also tremendous collaboration among city leaders the developers and the community to launch this venture.”

In the summer of 2023, McNamara struck a $421 million deal between the City of Rockford and the Milwaukee-based J. Jeffers & Co. to redevelop the former Barber Colman factory along the South Main Street corridor into a mixed-use complex.

Third Ward Alderman Chad Tuneberg also expressed surprise at the news of McNamara’s resignation.

“I was wondering if Tom might run for a fourth term as mayor,” he said. However, having served Rockford as an alderman and then mayor can certainly stress any public official and their family.”

Ironically, McNamara was in his first term as 3rd Ward alderman when he left the position to run for Mayor. Tuneberg was elected 3rd Ward alderman the same year McNamara was elected mayor.

“Even though Tom and I have agreed to disagree on several issues, we have worked in unison on many projects that benefit Rockford,” Tuneberg said. “We have mutual respect for each other, and Tom has always been approachable and open to dialogue on matters affecting the city.”

Though Rockford is roughly eight months away from electing a new mayor, 67th District State Rep. Maurice West has already launched his campaign to become Rockford’s next leader. West, a Democrat who grew up in Rockford, has served in the Illinois House since 2019 and is a member of 14 Illinois House committees.

In a July 29 Facebook post, Torina officially announced her intention to seek appointment as interim mayor. She has been 5th Ward Alderman since 2021.

“I believe our community deserves stability during this transition. We need leadership that is calm, competent, principled, and focused on maintaining the momentum our outgoing mayor, city staff, and residents have built.”

She does not intend to run for mayor in the April 2027 election.

“My role would be to faithfully serve during this interim period, ensure continuity of government, and leave the office prepared for the next elected mayor to lead our city into its next chapter.”

Republican Alderman Frank Beach,10th Ward, the longest serving member of Rockford’s City Council has asked the body to appoint him as interim mayor.