McNamara to resign as Rockford mayor, will lead municipal advocacy group

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara plans to resign as the city’s chief executive and take a position as top official with the Illinois Municipal League.

McNamara, who overwhelmingly won a third term in April 2025 and has served as mayor since 2017, plans to step down by late August.

He’ll take over as chief executive officer of the

Springfield-based non-profit association representing nearly 1,300 municipalities across the state.

“Making this decision was incredibly difficult because I truly love being your mayor,” McNamara wrote in a Facebook post. “When I took office in 2017, crime was rising, our streets were crumbling, property values were declining, taxes seemed to climb year after year, and perhaps most concerning of all, we had lost confidence in ourselves.

“We had gone from being a city built by doers—a city that wrote its own story—to one that allowed others to define it for us. But together, we changed that. Our greatest accomplishment of the last nine years hasn’t been a new road, a building, a budget, or a program. It’s that Rockford believes in itself again.”

In a separate statement, McNamara traced Rockford’s transformation through historic investments in neighborhoods, infrastructure, public safety, economic development and quality of life.

Under his leadership, violent crime declined dramatically, transformative redevelopment projects moved forward, neighborhoods and infrastructure saw historic investment, Davis Park was reimagined, public art flourished, and Rockford Promise expanded tuition-free college opportunities for local students.

He also championed support for survivors of domestic violence by opening Illinois’ first Family Peace Center and strengthened regional collaboration.

With McNamara’s resignation, the Rockford City Council will select one of its members to serve as Acting Mayor from Sept. 1 until the scheduled election on April 6, 2027. The new mayor will fill out the balance of McNamara’s term through May 7, 2029.