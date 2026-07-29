Mobile grocery planned for Rockford’s West Side

Residents of Rockford’s West Side should have access to fresh produce, meats and other grocery items by late this fall.

A mobile grocery store is planned to make stops in West Side neighborhoods as early as November.

The program is aimed at reducing food insecurity, improving access to fresh and local food, and improving the long-term health of residents.

“The West Side of Rockford is severely under-served,” said Montez Soliz, mobile grocery store coordinator for the nonprofit Farmers Rising.“The West Side lost Mercy Health. Years before that, it lost its most recent grocery store.

“Not only are things not equitable medically, there is no grocery store on the West Side … We want to make sure people have food in their stomach.”

Soliz said the program, which has financial backing from the city of Rockford for three years, is not a handout to residents.

“The biggest thing to know is that this is not a food pantry nor do we intend to compete with food pantries,” he said. “We will work them. Emergency food through pantries is critical. People can come into the mobile grocery store and get meat that is locally sourced.”

Soliz estimated that customers of the mobile market will see 15-20 percent discounts compared to prices at Wal-Mart or Aldi. He added that through the state, some individuals such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program participants or veterans, may be able to double up on their purchase. For example, they could buy $10 in produce and get subsidized an additional $10 in produce from the state.

“It all speaks to the urgent need,” Soliz said. “One in six of our neighbors experience food insecurity.”

The city of Rockford will provide $822,000 for the project’s start-up costs and three years of operation. The city is using $200,000 in 2025 Casino Funds and $622,000 in 2026 Casino Funds for the project.

City Council members on June 29 approved the multi-year funding for the initiative, which will bring a refrigerated mobile grocery trailer to 10 stops across the West Side in partnership with City Center Market, and the Rockford Housing Authority, Northern Illinois Food Bank and Rockford NAACP.

Some aldermen felt that the program should have had a bigger private donor pool before asking the city for financial backing.

Aldermen voting against the proposal were Timothy Durkee (1st Ward), Gabrielle Torina (5th) and Aprel Prunty (6th).

Not present for the June 29 vote were Aldermen Janessa Neal (7th), Karen Hoffman (8th) and Mark Bonne (14th).

Farmers Rising’s Soliz said the mobile market was the idea of the late Rockford NAACP Chapter President George Scott.

“He saw a neighborhood full of families and not a single full-service grocery store,” Soliz said. “He thought of a grocery store on wheels. That is the outline he left behind and we are proud to carry that idea forward today.”

The Northern Illinois Center for Nonprofit Excellence convened a food insecurity summit that included more than 75 groups and organizations. The center, spearheaded by Northern Illinois University, has been examining how to build food security in Rockford.

The group has been meeting monthly for two years.

Even though this is Farmers Rising’s first foray into a mobile grocery, Soliz said it is taking cues from other moving grocery stores around the country. Milwaukee is on its third trailer; St. Louis, its second; and Little Rock is putting $1 million into a mobile grocery.

“We are optimistic we can have the same success in the 815 and surrounding communities,” Soliz said.

He said there will not be any income guidelines or restrictions on shoppers using the mobile grocery.

“Anyone will be able to use it. We want to be transparent and have specific times and days in certain neighborhoods,” Soliz said. “Shoppers don’t even have to reside in that neighborhood. There will be accessibility to everyone.”

He said that there will be no assumptions made on people using the service.

“There might be some instances with people using the service who do not need it, but we are not going to hinder anyone,” Soliz said. “We are not going to assume because you look a certain way that you have money or do not have money. We all have different experiences.”

Soliz said he is excited to be working on Farmers Rising’s first mobile grocery.

“This is new to us,but helping people isn’t,” Soliz said. “There will be a little trial and error, but the ultimate goal is to expand beyond the West Side to all of the city.

“We would love to have a second trailer and go beyond Rockford, to Loves Park and Caledonia. The governor loves our program and supports it going statewide. We also want to show that a brick-and-mortar grocery is greatly needed on Rockford’s West Side.”

kbeese@chronicleillinois.com