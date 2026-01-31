Mobile home destroyed in fire

A Rockford mobile home was destroyed Friday in a fire.

Fire crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ross Lane shortly after 4:35 p.m. Friday. First-arriving units encountered fire beneath and extending into the mobile home and began fire-attack operations.

Crews conducted a primary search and confirmed that all occupants and pets had safely evacuated prior to their arrival.

The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes, but companies remained on the scene for two hours to extinguish remaining hot spots and ensure the fire was fully extinguished, according to District Chief Trevor Hogan.

Investigators determined the fire was accidental in nature and caused by combustible material placed too close to a heating source.

The fire displaced one adult and one child. The mobile home is considered a total loss. The loss was estimated at $30,000.

Twenty-three firefighters, three fire engines and two ambulances were on the scene.

No injuries were reported in the incident.