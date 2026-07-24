New Rockford superintendent plans to lead by listening, collaboration

Larry Huff, the new superintendent of Rockford Public School District 205, is prioritizing listening, collaboration, and service as he begins leading the state’s third-largest school district.

With an enrollment of nearly 28,000 students across 41 schools, Huff, an experienced teacher and administrator, is ready to meet the district’s challenges today and provide leadership into the future.

“Through collaboration with the district’s teachers and parents, I want to make sure that we’re transparent and authentic in leading our community’s most vital assets, the students and the taxpayers’ financial stake in RPS 205,” Huff said.

“I strive to be a service-oriented leader who is out in the Rockford community and connected to it,” he said. “I have enjoyed meeting city, business and tourism leaders, who are invested in our school district and actively work to provide resources for our students.”

The District 205 Board approved Huff’s appointment in December. He took over as superintendent on July 1. Huff succeeded Ehren Jarrett who served in the post since 2013 and opted not to seek a contract renewal.

“Our students deserve the best educational experience possible,” Huff said. “Our community, our taxpayers and the parents of our students deserve a school district that delivers that experience. I look forward to ensuring that RPS sets standards that produce well-educated graduates who are committed to improving our community.”

Huff previously served as superintendent for the Elkhart (Indiana) Community School District and has more than two decades of experience as an elementary school teacher, administrator and chief academic officer for the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township near Indianapolis.

Under his leadership, Pike Township schools increased their student test scores, and graduation rates rose to 96.2 percent in the 2022-23 school year. Huff was also a three-time recipient of Pike’s Superintendent Above and Beyond Award.

Leading a school district while remaining grounded and accessible is another quality Huff says he brings to RPS.

“My experience has taught me the value of staying grounded by listening to others even if they view a situation differently than I do,” he said. “Leaning into those conversations demonstrates a readiness to work with teachers, parents, and students, while respecting their opinions and concerns.”

Huff said his previous work experience prepared him for the racial diversity of the Rockford Public Schools.

“Both Pike Township schools and the Elkhart Community School District have large minority populations and graduation rates well above 90 percent,” he said. “Meeting the needs of students through district-wide plans, programs and experiences keeps kids engaged in learning, which leads to higher graduation rates.”

According to the Illinois Report Card for 2024-25, Black and Hispanic students made up more than 60 percent of RPS’ student population, while white students accounted for 23.6 percent of the district’s students. The Rockford Public School graduation rate is 77 percent.

“I know that RPS has had historical differences between East Side and West Side schools, but I strongly believe that we should have equitable learning experiences in all of the district’s schools. This is an attainable goal through hard work, collaboration and accountability,” Huff said. “Programs like gifted education, magnet schools, creative and performing arts, language immersion and The Quad Career Education Center give RPS students choices in their education and ultimately their careers.”

“As superintendent, I look forward to adding on to what has already been accomplished in the district and increasing the graduation rate – something that we owe to the community,” he said.

“There are so many talented kids coming out of Rockford Public Schools. We have great kids doing great things,” Huff said. “We have teachers, parents, staff, and administration committed to improving educational outcomes for all students.”

“I want the Rockford community to know that I am invested in every student’s future,” he said. “Schools mean a lot; they are the epicenter of the city, and as the schools go, so does the city. As the superintendent, I’m here to see RPS succeed now and in the years to come.”