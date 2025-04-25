Nostalgic Dwelling proves style is timeless

The journey that led Stephanie and Brad Towell back to their Rockford roots is just as fascinating as the furniture and décor items for sale at their store, Nostalgic Dwelling Vintage Home and Design.

Stephanie was working in the social services field in Pennsylvania around the time she became interested in furniture from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s.

“When I was living in Pittsburgh, my love of vintage furniture turned into reselling Mid-Century Modern pieces at local antique booths,” she said. “This was my side job while I worked as a movie set dresser and decorator along with private clients.”

Nearly two years ago, Stephanie and Brad moved back to Rockford to be closer to family and found themselves at a career crossroad.

“We weren’t sure about what we were going to do,” she said. “Our original plan was to move to Chicago so we could continue in movie work, but we realized that the convenience of being close to our family was a priority and we bought a home in Rockford.

“The housing market here and the quality of homes are some of the greatest things about Rockford. We were also looking for a storefront where we could do online sales, house inventory and meet prospective clients.”

After buying the former Brian Thomas photography studio on Charles Street, the Towelles decided to use the 1945 building as a retail location, and Nostalgic Dwelling was born.

“As we acquired more inventory, we saw the studio’s potential and knew it was the perfect canvas for vintage pieces,” Stephanie said.

Nostalgic Dwelling’s multi-level areas make the perfect spaces for furniture groupings.

A sunny yellow Mod dining set greets customers at the store’s entrance, while around the corner and one level up, a 1960s “Mad Men” inspired den awaits.

Stephanie’s set design expertise is evident in each vignette, as she deftly combines pop art and Danish design with 1960s and ’70s kitsch. Every nook of Nostalgic Dwelling is a fascinating and eclectic trip through the past.

“I have an appreciation for older antiques and the Art Deco style, which segues into the Mid-Century Modern style,” she said. “I love the clean lines and the high-level design of MCM furniture. Most of these pieces are constructed with solid wood and quality built which is something that current day furniture lacks.”

She notes that 1950s and ’60s designs were simple yet interesting, which was a departure from the more ornate styles of previous eras.

“Mid-Century Modern furniture and home décor is classic,” Stephanie said. “It never goes out of style, it pairs well with other pieces and it’s versatile.”

Nostalgic Dwelling’s inventory comes from items she finds locally and on buying trips across the Midwest. She also acquires furniture and decor that appeal to personal taste.

“In addition to foundational pieces, I have many 1960s, 1970s and postmodern 1980s furniture,” Stephanie said. “Last year, I was more into Danish Midcentury designs like teak and rosewood, but I never know what I’ll find when I’m out buying.”

When deciding on what type of inventory she wants at the store, Stephanie considers how each piece would look in a home.

“I try to think about the entire experience of furnishing a house,” she said. “I bring in textiles, artwork, lamps, and decorative items to complement our foundational inventory and arrange them in room settings.”

Nostalgic Dwelling’s customer base is as diverse as the items in the store.

“Many of our clients want MCM furnishings and decor because they remember this style from their parents’ or grandparents’ homes,” she said. “I’m always surprised at the mix of customers we get. We have young adults who like the hip vibe of the era and older people who are nostalgic for pieces they remember from childhood.”

The ever-changing inventory at Nostalgic Dwelling, combined with Stephanie’s eclectic yet coordinating room groupings, makes for a truly unique shopping experience.

“We strive to have a little bit of each element that makes a room interesting and functional,” she said. “I think when clients experience our shop, they can see how different design eras mix, creating a space that is stylish and vibrant but also personal and comfortable.”