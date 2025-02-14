Parish nurse program offers holistic approach to care

Teresa Field has many roles as an OSF parish nurse for Rockford area churches.

She’s a patient advocate, a healthcare resource and a spiritual comfort to those she serves.

Whatever her workday brings, Field meets each patient with a commitment to care and a

whole-person approach fostered by faith.

Field is one of three parish nurses employed by OSF St. Anthony Medical Center which provides outreach to six Rockford area churches.

“Each parish nurse serves two churches, so I am assigned to Holy Family Catholic Church and Court Street United Methodist Church,” she said.

The parish nurse program started in 1991 and Field has been an OSF nurse for eight years.

“Mainly, I get to know my patients’ health needs and work alongside their families and community to provide better continuity of care,” she said.

The parish nursing program uses a multi-faceted approach to holistic wellness.

“We serve both Catholic and Protestant churches by providing health information and blood

pressure screenings after church services,” Field said. “We hold exercise classes at these churches

and visit ill parishioners in their homes, nursing care facilities and Rockford area hospitals.”

“Many times, I’ll meet a Holy Family parish member while they’re hospitalized,” Field said. “I’ll

get to know them, their medical needs and how I can help after they are discharged. I can advocate

for the patients and support their families while navigating nursing care placement or returning home.

“I (also) write a monthly newsletter for Court Street United Methodist Church and provide information on a specific topic. In February, my article is about how to ensure heart health and cardiac well-being. This is another health resource that church members can keep for reference.”

For Cecilia Dandea and Pushpa Tedapi, joining Field’s exercise class at Holy Family has provided many benefits.

“I’m supposed to have knee replacement surgery, but currently, my BMI is too high. The

exercise class has helped my joints become less painful and helped me manage my lymphedema,”

Dandrea said.

“I like going to the exercise class because it’s a great motivator to keep active and it helps with my coordination and balance,” Tedapi said.

Parish nurses reflect the mission of the OSF Sisters, “…to serve with the greatest care and love.”

“Our work is both church-based and community-wide as we strive to bring health resource fairs to the neighborhoods surrounding these six churches,” Field said.

Beyond helping parishioners and church neighborhoods manage their health concerns, parish nurses also provide emotional and spiritual support to their patients.

“My faith is essential to me, and connecting with a patient through prayer, devotionals or Bible

reading makes my work much more meaningful,” Field said.

If a Catholic or Protestant patient wishes to receive Holy Communion, a parish nurse of the

same faith can bring a consecrated host to the patient and pray with them.

“Even something as simple as replacing a patient’s broken rosary with a new one is very significant if they are homebound or hospitalized,” she said.

Parish nurses also work closely with the ministers and priests of their faith communities. The Rev. Phillip Kaim, pastor of Holy Family, sees multiple benefits of having Field as a parish nurse.

“It’s convenient for parishioners to discuss their medical concerns with Teresa. She provides a sounding board for our elderly who no longer have a spouse and may feel overwhelmed by their

medical issues,” he said. “Teresa is careful not to second guess advice from doctors, but she can

provide resources that lead to an informed decision.”

Kaim appreciates Field’s spiritual connection to Holy Family parishioners.

“Teresa is a woman of great faith, which anyone can witness through a simple conversation with her. She strengthens the faith of parishioners, especially those going through serious medical crises,” Kaim said.

“Teresa prays with our parishioners and informs me if she thinks a priest needs to visit,” he

added. “I sometimes pass on a parishioner’s name to her and ask her to schedule a visit.”

As a parish nurse, Field has learned to expect the unexpected and let her faith frame each day’s joys and challenges.

“Every day is different and that is what’s so fascinating about this job,” she said. “I can have a plan heading into work each morning, but I ask the Lord, ‘What are your plans for me today?’

“It’s amazing how God puts me where I’m most needed. I could be attending to a gravely ill patient, helping someone understand a recent diagnosis or praying with a grieving family.

“Parish nursing allows me to treat people holistically, body, mind and spirit. That’s why this work is a vocation and a mission, not merely a job.”