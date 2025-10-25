Person rescued from burning house

A person was rescued Friday from a burning Rockford home.

Rockford firefighters found the individual inside the residence at 2729 Horton St. shortly before 8:45 a.m. Friday. The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

En route, dispatch told firefighters that there were reports of a person and a dog still inside, according to Brett Beaman, district chief of the Rockford Fire Department’s C Shift.

Beaman said fire crews were on the scene within four minutes of the call and found smoke showing from the residence.

All companies went into search-and-rescue mode as an attack line was deployed to the second floor of the residence, according to Beaman.

He said the victim was found within minutes and brought outside to emergency medical services personnel. The dog was found outside the home.

The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes of crews arriving on the scene, Beaman said.

Twenty-eight firefighters responded to the fire, which caused an estimated $30,000 damage.

No firefighters were injured in the incident.

One person was displaced due to the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.