Police: Boy, 13, was driving stolen car

Rockford police have charged a 13-old-boy with being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday, Rockford Special Community Oriented Police Enforcement officers located a minivan stolen out of Sycamore near 20th Street and 23rd Avenue.

The driver attempted to flee at a high rate of speed. The StarChase system was deployed, and the vehicle was tracked to the 3100 block of 12th Avenue.

Police said the driver, a 13-year-old boy, exited the van and, after a brief foot chase, was taken into custody.

After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized charges of aggravated fleeing and eluding, possession of a stolen vehicle, no driver’s license and resisting arrest.

The boy was being held in Juvenile Detention.

Rockford police said as with all investigations, there may be additional charges and arrests.

