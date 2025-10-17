Portion of 11th Street closed

As of Saturday, the portion of 11th Street in Rockford from Harrison Avenue to 18th Avenue will be closed to traffic.

The extended closure is due to an upgrade to the railroad tracks south of 18th Avenue. The work will take about three weeks to complete.



Once work on the tracks is completed, the Rockford Public Works Department will reduce the closure back to its original limits.

Two-way traffic remains in place from 18th Avenue north to Broadway. Access to businesses within the closed portion of the project remains accessible to local traffic through the construction zone or by using side streets to get to destinations.

Traffic control measures and marked detour routes are in place to help guide traffic around the construction. Be aware of construction traffic and workers throughout the construction zone. There will be side road daily closures at intersections while work is being done.

Access for residents, businesses, mail service, deliveries, trash pickup, and emergency vehicles will be maintained during construction.

The project consists of roadway removal and replacement, driveway approach removal and replacement, new sidewalk and multi-use path, curb and gutter removal and replacement, storm sewer upgrades, water main and water service replacement, sanitary sewer improvements, and traffic signal upgrades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions. Drivers are reminded to obey work zone speed limits and to stay alert for workers when driving near the work area.

For questions, contact Rick Rundblade, project manager, at (779) 348-7642.