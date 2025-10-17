Recycling hub offers engagement, education

Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is much more than the Rockford region’s one-stop recycling hub.

The organization aims to improve the environment through responsible waste disposal, community engagement and educational outreach.

With drive-through customer locations in Rockford, Machesney Park and South Beloit, KNIB accepts an array of items, from appliances, electronics and household products to metal, cardboard and textiles.

“While many area residents have recycling services for household glass, plastic and metal cartons and containers included in their weekly garbage collection, we have a more comprehensive approach,” said Pam Osborne, executive director of KNIB.

“TVs, monitors, electronics and appliances are a large part of what we accept for recycling,” she said. “There is a $20 to $30 drop-off fee for TVs, monitors, refrigerators, dehumidifiers and air conditioners, due to the chemicals they contain. However, our customers appreciate the conveinence of driving through our facilities and having our volunteers unload the donations from their cars.”

Besides TVs and electronics, KNIB accepts paper (books and magazines), clothing (textiles, shoes, and fabrics), aluminum (scrap metal), large cardboard, glass bottles and plastic containers. Osborne encourages people to call the KNIB office or check the website (www.knib.org) for clarification on what items are accepted at the facility.

“If a customer brings in something that we can’t take, we refer them to the City of Rockford Household Hazardous Waste Collection site on Kishwaukee Street. This facility will accept household cleaners, chemicals and other solvents,” she said.

As of Jan. 1, KNIB will accept all latex paint; however, oil-based paint is only accepted at the Hazardous Waste Collection site.

“People may not know that our community engagement outreach happens throughout the year, like our upcoming Nov. 1 pumpkin composting and costume recycling event at the Winnebago police station,” Osborne said. “We’ll have discount coupons for the Rockford Art Deli; and Nettles Curbside Composting will gather the pumpkin remains to compost at their facility. People can bring their Halloween costumes and other textiles to the event for recycling.”

KNIB also accepts holiday string lights, but not Christmas wrapping paper or decorations.

“We don’t take any Christmas wrap or decorations because most of it is not recyclable,” Osborne said.

“We can advise people on how to tell if wrapping paper is simply paper or if it’s a combination of paper, foil and/or plastic,” she said. “The best thing to do at the holidays is to reuse gift bags, use fabric or decorate brown paper bags for gift wrap.”

Once a customer drops off items at KNIB for recycling, the organization relies on its community partners to process donated items.

“Part of our operating budget comes from selling our commodities,” Osborne said. “All of the metal we receive is sold to Behr Metal and Iron, including refrigerators, air conditioners and dehumidifiers, once the refrigerant has been removed from these items.”

“All the clothes we take in are donated to Goodwill and what they can’t sell goes to a textiles- processing plant in Wisconsin or to clothe people in third-world countries,” she said. “Paper and cardboard donated to KNIB are collected in large secure containers and are then picked up by Paper Recovery for shredding at their facility.”

Plastic and glass donations, she said, are picked up by Waste Management, which takes the items to material recycling handlers in Illinois or Wisconsin.

KNIB partners with the Rockford Park District every January to help the community recycle real Christmas trees.

“This is our oldest recycling program,” Osborne said. “There are several sites in parks around Winnebago County where people can drop off their trees after the holidays. The trees are processed into mulch that can be picked up at these same sites, typically through the end of February.”

“We are also very invested in educating the community about recycling and recruiting volunteers to work the KNIB facilities,” Osborne said. “We have a classroom at the Rockford Recycle Center where we host educational programs for school, church, and community groups. We can also go out and speak to groups about our programs and mission.”

KNIB offers a unique resource to community groups in the Rockford area.

“If an organization is having an event, we can provide waste receptacles with separate sections for food waste and recyclables like paper or plastic,” she said. “We have set up these waste bins at events like the Greenwich Village Art Fair and have saved plastic, paper and aluminum cans from being thrown into the garbage and ultimately into a landfill.”

In 2024, KNIB’s efforts kept 334 tons of recyclable waste out of local landfills and increased recycling by 25 percent throughout Winnebago County.

The organization’s volunteers contributed 5,820 hours in 2024, equivalent to $226,689 in volunteer time.