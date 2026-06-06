Resident injured in Rockford house fire

An individual was injured Thursday in a Rockford house fire.

The fire took place shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 117 Carbaugh Ave.

The initial fire company arrived and found a fire at the rear of the residential structure. Hose line were deployed and the fire was quickly brought under control, Rockford fire officials said.

An occupant, who was out of the structure upon the Rockford Fire Department’s arrival, was transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.

The fire was determined to be accidental.

The Rockford Building Department assisted the Fire Department on the scene.

Loss was estimated at $50,000.