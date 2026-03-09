Rockford cheered by halt in population decline, strong housing affordability

As population and housing cost trends continue to move in the right direction, officials in Rockford are feeling upbeat about the city’s growth prospects.

Between 2010-20, Rockford’s population loss was between 2,000 and 3,000 annually. In the last couple of years, though, fewer people are leaving the city. In 2024, according to U.S. Census Bureau data based on tax returns, just 141 more people left Rockford than moved in.

The city recently found itself spotlighted in an article in Great Britian’s Economist, the august weekly publication based in London that covers global news and issues.

“Turn that U-Haul round,” the kicker above the main headline read. For the first time in 70 years, the Economist said, “more Americans are coming than going.”

Though full figures are not yet in, the newsmagazine said, in 2025 Rockford “may well have gained more people than it lost for the first time since before the global financial crisis of (2007-2009).”

Declining population numbers are not just a matter of civic pride. They wreak havoc with government budgeting, the Economist noted, “as spending on pensions grows while tax revenues do not.”

The Economist noted positive developments in Rockford in recent years, such as the 8,700 people working at the airport, “several thousand more than a decade ago, (with) clusters of manufacturing sit around it.”

The Economist didn’t mention the commuter rail service that will make its debut (or more accurately, its reprise) sometime in 2027, which can only help the city’s economic development and reputation as a destination.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara gave a thumbs up to the positive media coverage in a statement, saying, “After decades of population loss our city has begun to turn the corner with (a) population increase from 2023 to 2024.”

Adding to the growth vibe is a particularly strong and affordable housing base. According to Zillow, as of Jan. 31, Rockford housing prices are up 9.2 percent over last year, averaging $170,355. Housing prices have risen steadily since late 2017, when they were $79,000.

The prices in Rockford aren’t just cheap by Chicago standards, they’re affordable, a distinction made in a study by Missouri based Reliable Cash House Buyers. It determined that two Illinois cities, Rockford and Peoria, are solidly affordable by several metrics used by real estate professionals, including principal and interest costs versus mortgage rates.

The study found Rockford the 10th most affordable metro among all 150 major U.S. metro areas analyzed. Peoria was No. 1.

With the typical (not average priced) Rockford home valued at $205,334, and the median household income of $70,111, the study found that, with an assumed 20 percent downpayment on a 30-year fixed mortgage, “just 17 percent of gross monthly income,” approximately $995 per month in principal and interest, “well under the 28 percent affordability ceiling.”

Mortgage rates would have to rise from their current 6.1 percent to 11.57 percent — a 5.47 percent “cushion” — before reaching the 28 percent affordability ceiling.

“This means Rockford buyers have massive (financial) headroom for property taxes, insurance, maintenance, and still staying under a conservative total housing budget,” Reliable Cash House Buyers opined.

“You can buy an incredibly nice house with a yard and a garage for $200,000,” McNamara told the Economist.

Peoria ranked No. 1, with a $161,212 home value and $74,352 median household income, producing a 9.91 percent affordability cushion .

McNamara cautioned that there’s more work to do, but said momentum is growing.

“More economic development is taking place, crime is down, infrastructure improvements are taking place, investments in our people are paying dividends, quality of life is increasing, and more people are choosing to live here.”

The good news is being echoed around Illinois and the Midwest: according to estimates from the U.S. Census, Chicago added 22,164 people between mid-2023 and mid-2024, the second year in a row that the city’s population increased.

The Economist threw a bit of cold water on its own feel-good story, noting that It “is too early to say if the great-migration flip will be sustained. The winters are still bleak, and southern sun will remain a lure.”

The Economist article didn’t mention that many places down south can get nearly as cold as northern Illinois at times, with increasingly heavy snow fall and ice storms during winter months. And that, unlike in northern areas, southern towns and cities can be paralyzed by as little as 2 or 3 inches of snow, because they still don’t have the sort of expensive snow plows and trained drivers capable of clearing a mere three or four inches of snow off roadways.