Rockford declares ‘Snow Emergency’

Due to the anticipated weather conditions throughout the rest of the week, Rockford’s superintendent of public works has declared a “Snow Emergency” for the city.

Enforcement teams will be deployed throughout the week to ticket offenders.

Parking restrictions go into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers can only park on the even side of the street as of 8 a.m. Wednesday. Drivers can only park on the odd side of the street as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

Rockford officials note that contractors are scheduled to begin plowing residential streets as soon as 2 inches of snow is accumulated.

The odd/even parking will be in effect until the city’s Public Works Department deems it is no longer necessary.

“In order for our crews to remove snow and ice from city streets, we must have the ability to safely and effectively maneuver a plow up and down our streets,” Public Works Superintendent Mitch Leatherby said.

A Snow Emergency requires that vehicles be parked on the odd side of the street when the date ends in an odd number and on the even side of the street when the date ends in an even number.

Police will issue parking tickets with a fine of $60 for motorists parked on the wrong side of the street.

Leatherby noted that the residential area bordered by 20th, Kishwaukee and Rural streets and Harrison Avenue has been problematic for city crews to plow during past storms due to vehicles being parked on both sides of the streets.

“We would encourage citizens in this area to move their vehicles either off the street or to the appropriate side of the street as specified by the odd/even parking.

Leatherby issued the following reminders:

If your street is marked as “No Parking” on one side of the street, the Snow Emergency allows you to park legally in the restricted area during the emergency declaration.

Do not assume that you can move your car when the street is plowed. Your car must remain parked appropriately until after the Snow Emergency has been lifted.

All vehicles must be moved to the correct side of the street at 8 a.m.

Individuals with questions can contact Leatherby at 779-348-7631 or Tim Hinkens at 779-348-7647.