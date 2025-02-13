Rockford ends snow operation

The Rockford Public Works Department has completed its snow operation.

Any streets needing additional attention will be addressed on an individual basis.

In addition, the citywide Snow Emergency and odd/even parking restrictions have been cancelled.

Citizens are urged to follow at a safe distance behind snowplows to prevent salt being spread from hitting their vehicle. The added distance also allows a driver room to back up, if needed.

For snow-removal questions, contact Mitch Leatherby, street superintendent, at 779-348-7631, Nick Akers at 779-348-7260 or Tim Hinkens at 779-348-7647.