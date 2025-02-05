Rockford hiring police officers

The Rockford Police Department is accepting applications for entry-level police officers.

Entry-level Rockford officers start at $70,958, with health insurance, pension benefits and paid time off.

Officers are offered professional development, advancement opportunities, specialized training and certifications.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 28.

Apply at RPDWANTSYOU.com.

Text JOINRPD at 815-473-8383 for information or to apply.

Individuals can meet with the RPD Recruitment Team at:

Peak on Perryville: from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 25

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater: from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 12

Southern Illinois University: from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18

Northern Illinois University Convocation Center: from 1-4:30 p.m. Feb. 19.

Additions will be posted on RPD’s Facebook and X pages

For information about benefits, working conditions and qualifications, go to RPDWANTSYOU.com or contact Rockford police recruiter, Investigator Katy Statler, at recruiter@rockfordil.gov.