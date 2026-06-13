Rockford homes damaged in fire

Two Rockford homes were damaged in a fire early Thursday morning.

Rockford firefighters were dispatched shortly before 1:45 a.m. Thursday for a residential structure fire at 3975 Biltmore Chase.

Upon arrival, crews found a two-story house on fire. Initial crews pulled a large hand line and began a fire attack.

The house next door also caught on fire.

Firefighters said the 3975 Biltmore Chase home was a total loss. The house next door had damage contained to the side adjacent to the other home. Loss was estimated at $250,000.

Residents of both houses were displaced.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

The fire has been ruled accidental.

Five fire engines, one ambulance, and 29 firefighters were on the scene.

Fire officials said it took the first unit seven minutes to get to the house fire.